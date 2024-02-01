Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are Micro and Mobile

Shared bikes and scooters are more popular than ever, but venture capital funding is drying up, and poor decisions by companies and cities threaten the industry.

12:01 AM EST on February 1, 2024

Jasper Garrett
  • 2024 will be an important year for micromobility as the increasing popularity of bikeshares and scooter rentals bumps up against service providers' financial instability. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Cargo bikes are making a dent in car ownership, according to one recent survey. (Velo)
  • The federal government hasn't raised insurance premiums for truckers since 1980, and doing so could save thousands of lives. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Common Edge interviewed planner and author Jeff Speck about his new company and why every city needs a walkability study.
  • Over at Medium, Jason Beskin examines how ride-hailing apps have affected public transit (membership required).
  • Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's proposal to boost transit funding by $1.4 billion over five years might not make it through the Republican-controlled state Senate. (Pittsburgh Union Progress)
  • Less than 2% of a $500 million bond issue Dallas voters will decide on later this year would go toward Vision Zero projects. (NBC DFW)
  • Traffic deaths declined overall in Colorado last year, but not for cyclists and pedestrians. Drivers killed 131 pedestrians last year, up from 76 in 2019. (Sun)
  • A new group is pushing for more bike lanes in Washington, D.C.'s Ward 8, which historically has seen underinvestment from the city. (WUSA)
  • Austin's Capital Metro is spending $20 million to make bikeshare MetroBike fully electric and integrate it with public transit. (CBS Austin)
  • The Harrisburg bikeshare SusqueCycle is expanding. (The Burg)
  • St. Paul is holding a public hearing Friday on building more off-street bike trails. (Pioneer Press)
  • Hoodline has questions about why Houston's transportation chief is resigning.
  • The University of Georgia continues to cater to drivers by building more parking, even though there are other ways to get to and around campus. (Flagpole)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Transit

Could This Bill Finally Give Transit Agencies the Operations Funding They Need?

Is it finally time for Congress to spend more to keep the buses and trains running?

February 1, 2024
Megacar Crisis

Study: Find Out Exactly How Much More Likely a Tall Car Is To Kill You

Mammoth SUVs and pickups are more likely to kill pedestrians — but the danger isn't shared equally between models or walkers.

January 31, 2024
Speed limits

50 Years Since Nixon’s ‘National Speed Limit’: A Tale of Missed Opportunities

A half-century after the federal government instituted a national maximum speed, setting speed limits that keep all road users safe has become a political battleground.

January 31, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Color Inside the Lines

Intersections with colorful crosswalks reduce crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians by 50%, and now the U.S. DOT is finally letting cities get creative.

January 31, 2024
See all posts