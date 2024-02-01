Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Are Micro and Mobile
Shared bikes and scooters are more popular than ever, but venture capital funding is drying up, and poor decisions by companies and cities threaten the industry.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Could This Bill Finally Give Transit Agencies the Operations Funding They Need?
Is it finally time for Congress to spend more to keep the buses and trains running?
Study: Find Out Exactly How Much More Likely a Tall Car Is To Kill You
Mammoth SUVs and pickups are more likely to kill pedestrians — but the danger isn't shared equally between models or walkers.
50 Years Since Nixon’s ‘National Speed Limit’: A Tale of Missed Opportunities
A half-century after the federal government instituted a national maximum speed, setting speed limits that keep all road users safe has become a political battleground.
Wednesday’s Headlines Color Inside the Lines
Intersections with colorful crosswalks reduce crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians by 50%, and now the U.S. DOT is finally letting cities get creative.