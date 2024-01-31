Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Color Inside the Lines

Intersections with colorful crosswalks reduce crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians by 50%, and now the U.S. DOT is finally letting cities get creative.

12:01 AM EST on January 31, 2024

Bloomberg Philanthropies|

An asphalt art installation in Columbus, Indiana.

  • Former New York City transportation commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan co-authored a Washington Post column celebrating the U.S. DOT's decision to allow colorful artist crosswalks that promote safety by drawing drivers' attention.
  • The Federal Transit Administration released data and grant money to help agencies combat a spike in violence on trains and buses. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Despite a lawsuit from 21 states seeking to overturn a (relatively toothless) Biden administration law requiring them to report transportation emissions, 14 states publicly favored the requirement, and at least 22 governors are on record supporting climate action. (Clean Technica)
  • Gig work showed promise for some people with disabilities, but for others, driving for Uber and Lyft is a dead end. (Business Insider)
  • A Popular Science podcast tackles the psychology behind road rage and parking envy.
  • Opponents of widening I-35 through Austin have filed a federal lawsuit and a civil rights complaint seeking to halt the project. (KUT)
  • Meet Charlotte's new regional transit plan. Same as the old regional transit plan. (WFAE)
  • SEPTA bus delays are making Philadelphia kids late for school and stressing them out. (Billy Penn)
  • The Philadelphia Inquirer not only endorsed Gov. Josh Shapiro's plan to raise Pennsylvania transit funding by $288 million, but called for more.
  • Minneapolis officials are asking the state legislature to legalize red-light and speed enforcement cameras. (Minnesota Public Radio)
  • Kansas City does a poor job of plowing sidewalks and bike lanes, making it even harder for pedestrians and cyclists to get around the car-centric city in winter weather. (KCUR)
  • Cincinnati streetcar supporters are set to release nine possible routes for an expansion. (Local 12)
  • Pittsburgh Regional Transit is installing new traffic lights in preparation for its first bus rapid transit line. (Union Progress)
  • Valley Metro security guards are cracking down on fare-dodgers in Phoenix. (New Times)
  • A laid-off writer details for the New York Times how having too much time on your hands can turn you into the neighborhood crank — for better or for worse.

