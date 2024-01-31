Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Color Inside the Lines
Intersections with colorful crosswalks reduce crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians by 50%, and now the U.S. DOT is finally letting cities get creative.
Study: Find Out Exactly How Much More Likely a Tall Car Is To Kill You
Mammoth SUVs and pickups are more likely to kill pedestrians — but the danger isn't shared equally between models or walkers.
50 Years Since Nixon’s ‘National Speed Limit’: A Tale of Missed Opportunities
A half-century after the federal government instituted a national maximum speed, setting speed limits that keep all road users safe has become a political battleground.
Reforming a 44-Year-Old Insurance Law Could Prevent Thousands of Deadly Truck Crashes a Year
Insurance minimums for trucking companies haven't been raised in 44 years. Victims and survivors are paying the price.
Tuesday’s Headlines Are On Cruise Control
Driverless carmaker Cruise released a law firm's report laying the company's recent troubles at the feet of its own executives.