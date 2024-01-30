Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are On Cruise Control

Driverless carmaker Cruise released a law firm's report laying the company's recent troubles at the feet of its own executives.

12:01 AM EST on January 30, 2024

Main photo: Waltarrrr, CC|

AVs not only need regulation for safety, but also for undermining workers who toil on roads, says Greg Regan of the AFL-CIO.

  • GM driverless car subsidiary Cruise said in a report that its executives' "adversarial approach" towards regulators led to a crash where a woman was dragged 20 feet, California suspending its operations and a subsequent federal investigation. (New York Times)
  • Inflation is causing infrastructure construction costs to skyrocket and making some firms leery of bidding on transportation projects. (Construction Equipment Guide)
  • A new tool from Smart Growth America will tell you how strong your city or state's complete streets policy is.
  • Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's proposed budget includes $288 million for cash-strapped transit agencies like Philadelphia's SEPTA. (Inquirer)
  • California environmentalists and transit advocates are worried that legislators will spend $1 billion in proposed funding to streamline transit on widening highways instead. (San Jose Mercury News)
  • The Georgia DOT finally met a highway it didn't like: An agency study says building a new freeway dubbed I-4 through Texas and the Southeast would not be a cost-effective way to move freight trucks. (Capitol Beat)
  • A new task force is looking at revenue options for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. (Commonwealth Beacon)
  • Houston is considering dropping out of a regional transit board because much smaller suburban members won't agree to proportional representation. (Chronicle)
  • Pushback has been fierce against New Jersey Transit's proposed 15 percent fare hike. (Bergen Record)
  • A prominent Washington, D.C. rabbi was attacked by a Lyft driver who he believes was reacting to his religious clothing. (Washington Post)
  • Valley Metro's new northwest Phoenix light rail line opened Saturday two years ahead of schedule. (ABC 15)
  • The Federal Transit Administration awarded Seattle $64 million for its first RapidRide line that will operate as a trolley with overhead wires instead of a bus. (Seattle Times)
  • Tucson is building its first bus rapid transit line (Arizona Republic), and Missoula has approved a study exploring what would be its first BRT line (NBC Montana)
  • Uber is appealing a Paris law restricting tourist rideshares, but Mayor Anne Hidalgo's office says reversing the law would cut into public transit use. (Reuters)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Truck Crashes

Reforming a 44-Year-Old Insurance Law Could Prevent Thousands of Deadly Truck Crashes a Year

Insurance minimums for trucking companies haven't been raised in 44 years. Victims and survivors are paying the price.

January 30, 2024
Streetsblog Chicagoadaptive cycling

Chicago Bike Camping Program Empowers People With Special nNeeds

This Chicagoland bike touring nonprofit has expanded its mission to include camping trips that are accessible to people with disabilities.

January 30, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesVision Zero

Die-In Rally Calls on LA Mayor to End Record Traffic Deaths

336 people were killed in L.A. City traffic crashes in 2023 — the highest total in over 20 years. Safe streets advocates are urging the city to take Vision Zero seriously.

January 29, 2024
Streetsblog New York CityFossil Fuels

…Or Should We Soak ‘Super-Drivers’ Instead of Subsidizing Them?

Piling subsidies on subsidies, even if well-meaning, fails to rein in the full cost of driving.

January 29, 2024
See all posts