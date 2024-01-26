Today's Headlines
Don’t Tread on Friday’s Headlines
Miami drivers are finding out the hard way about EV tire wear. Plus, speed governors in California, parking reform in Minnesota and Phoenix, and more news.
Check Out America’s Best New Bike Lanes
These are the best of the best in America. We wish there were 1,000 entries on this list, but, alas only 20.
Talking Headways Podcast: Are We Taking Less Trips?
This week, we’re joined by an absolute legend in the livable streets movement: Angie Schmitt, who talks about her positive feelings about the coming train boom.
Better Red Than Dead: New York Takes Up Camera Reauthorization, Expansion
If the legislature fails to pass a reauthorization, the city's red light cameras will go dark on Dec. 1. And they caught 700,000 drivers last year.
Thursday’s Headlines Plunge Ahead
Cities shouldn't be afraid of restricting cars. If they do, most people will not only get over it, they'll embrace it.