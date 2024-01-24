Wednesday’s Headlines Step Up Their Game
State DOTs should be less worried about moving cars fast and more worried about climate change. Plus, parking lots play a role in heat waves and flooding.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
Poorer Communities Bear the Brunt of Online Delivery Boom: Report
Advocates and local pols are struggling to rein in the proliferation of distribution facilities like Amazon, FedEx, and UPS in low-income communities of color.
Tuesday’s Headlines Need Money
Transit agencies are struggling in the post-pandemic era as temporary COVID cash runs out, but one congressman has a solution.
Could a Single Law End Impaired Driving As We Know It?
Rana Abbas Taylor lost five members of her family in a single drunk driving crash. Now, she hopes a single law could ensure that no one else suffers the same fate.
Audit: New York City Cameras Miss Millions of Speeding Drivers
The "worsening problem" of vehicles with obscured or covered license plates means more than $100 million a year in lost revenue — and failure in the fight against reckless drivers.