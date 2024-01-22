Monday’s Headlines Aren’t in Denial
Climate change deniers are changing their tactics faster than websites can play whack-a-mole. And unfortunately, a lot of young people are falling for it.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
How Small Cities Are Winning Big Money for Street Safety
Small cities are drawing disproportionately large grants for street safety — and sharing their secrets for how others can follow their lead.
What the ‘Swiss Model’ Can Teach U.S. Transit Managers
Chocolate, watches, and transit — three things you can't go wrong with in Switzerland. And Bay Area advocates want transit agencies to start using Swiss models for customer service, wayfinding, fares, and operations.
Electeds Roll Out ‘Bike Safe’ Campaign While Admitting Cars are the Real Source of Danger
A trio of elected officials on the West Side are asking cyclists to be more mindful of pedestrians on the sidewalk, stop at red lights, and refrain from biking the wrong way in traffic.
Friday’s Super Headlines
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's ... an EV that replaced a pickup truck driven 40,000 miles a year!