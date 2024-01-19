Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Super Headlines

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's ... an EV that replaced a pickup truck driven 40,000 miles a year!

12:01 AM EST on January 19, 2024

RL GNZLZ|

The kind of guy who drives something like this for work is the guy who needs to be convinced to buy an EV.

  • The top 10 percent "super drivers" who average 110 miles per day behind the wheel are the ones who need to be convinced to switch to electric vehicles, since the environmental gains from EVs are tied to how much someone drives. Upfront costs for new EVs and lack of chargers are barriers, though. (New York Times)
  • Excepting the people mentioned above, who generally drive around all day for work, most trips can be accomplished without a car. (CNU Public Square)
  • Researchers are trying to understand how emissions from burning fossil fuels is stored in concrete and create urban heat islands. (NPR)
  • Libertarians have come around to our way of thinking — the free market should dictate how much space is allotted for parking, not governments. (Reason)
  • Boulder, Minneapolis and Portland are among the most bike-friendly places to live. (Momentum Mag)
  • The St. Louis MetroLink's north-south light rail line faces stiff competition for federal funding. (STLPR)
  • The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will receive $200 million for transit from a new state tax on millionaires. (Boston Herald)
  • With a $3 billion deficit looming, the Maryland House and Senate are at odds over how to fund transportation. (Maryland Matters)
  • Sen. John Fetterman and other Pennsylvania representatives are calling on the Biden administration to rescue Philadelphia transit from a fiscal cliff. (WHYY)
  • One in four Virginia transit agencies are going fare-free permanently. (Mercury)
  • One of Nashville's nine most dangerous roadways, Nolansville Pike, is getting a $13 million makeover. (Scene)
  • Ignorant drivers scare Gainesville, Florida cyclists even more than the lack of good infrastructure. (Alligator)
  • One Charlotte cyclist got sick of riding in litter-strewn bike lanes and took it upon himself to find a solution. (Spectrum News)

