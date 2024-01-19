Today's Headlines
Friday’s Super Headlines
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's ... an EV that replaced a pickup truck driven 40,000 miles a year!
Talking Headways Podcast: Making DOTs Measure Emissions
Beth Osbourne joins the podcast to chat about the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Measure Rule that will make State DOTs and MPOs measure emissions on the federal highway system.
Thursday’s Headlines Are More Common Than You Think
Relying on police data severely underestimates the number of cyclists and pedestrians injured in collisions with cars, because only one in 12 are reported to police.
Report: Transportation is Still the Leading Source of U.S. Emissions — And Not Just From Tailpipes
The transport sector still leads the nation in greenhouse gas emissions — but that's not all.
One In Four Virginia Transit Agencies Operate Fare-Free; Should Others Follow Their Lead?
“Every mode of transportation is subsidized; the question is how much."