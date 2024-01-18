Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Are More Common Than You Think
Relying on police data severely underestimates the number of cyclists and pedestrians injured in collisions with cars, because only one in 12 are reported to police.
Report: Transportation is Still the Leading Source of U.S. Emissions — And Not Just From Tailpipes
The transport sector still leads the nation in greenhouse gas emissions — but that's not all.
One In Four Virginia Transit Agencies Operate Fare-Free; Should Others Follow Their Lead?
“Every mode of transportation is subsidized; the question is how much."
Wednesday’s Headlines Save Some Dough
What if I told you strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions could actually save the U.S. $2 trillion? That's what IDTP and UC-Davis researchers calculated.
Why Transit Reliability is Difficult in Midsized Cities
A lot of mid-sized cities struggle to keep the buses and trains running on time — or even know when they're way off schedule. Advocates in Baltimore are exploring why, and how to fix it.