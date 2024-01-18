Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines Are More Common Than You Think

Relying on police data severely underestimates the number of cyclists and pedestrians injured in collisions with cars, because only one in 12 are reported to police.

12:01 AM EST on January 18, 2024

Alextredz
  • Cyclist and pedestrian injuries are severely undercounted, according to a study by Toronto's York University that compared police data to hospital records and found that just 8 percent of injuries were reported to police. (Momentum Mag)
  • As a Friday deadline to avoid shutting down the federal government approaches, the American Public Transportation Association is calling on Congress to fully fund transit and passenger rail. (Railway Age)
  • The pandemic proved how popular car-free and shared streets are. They're good for business, health and the environment. (Next City)
  • A survey of "bike bus" leaders who organize kids riding their bikes to school found that such efforts are a gateway to other types of bike advocacy. (Bike Portland)
  • Three American companies are partnering to produce electric bike batteries that aren't prone to catching fire. (Electrek)
  • Cars wouldn't need technology to prevent dooring if people just used the "Dutch reach" and opened car doors with their opposite hand. (Velo)
  • Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Santa Monica, Oakland, Portland, Louisville, Miami and Washington, D.C. have all received grants to explore how to reduce emissions from delivery trucks. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Montgomery County, Maryland's top official proposed spending $580 million over six years to expand the D.C. suburb's bus rapid transit network by 28 miles. (Washington Post)
  • Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has agreed to restore $150 million in proposed transportation cuts for next year, but future cuts to transit still loom. (Associated Press)
  • The Kenosha city council is considering a resolution in support of commuter rail to Milwaukee. (Trains)
  • Atlanta transit advocacy group Propel ATL is seeking public input on a list of policy recommendations. (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
  • When companies pulled e-scooters from El Paso, bikeshare usage surged. (KFOX 14)
  • Seoul recently unveiled a low-cost "climate card" that offers unlimited use of bikeshare, subways and buses for about $50 a month. (ITS International)
  • Similarly, Glasgow is handing out 100 free bikeshare memberships to low-income residents. (Environment Journal)

