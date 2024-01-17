Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Save Some Dough

What if I told you strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions could actually save the U.S. $2 trillion? That's what IDTP and UC-Davis researchers calculated.

12:46 AM EST on January 17, 2024

John Guccione
  • A transportation strategy that included vehicle electrification, compact development to shorten trips and spending road construction money on walking, biking and transit infrastructure instead would save the average city-dweller $2,000 a year, according to a new study. That's the cherry on top of meeting climate goals. (Transport Matters)
  • Electric vehicle manufacturer Phoenix Motor has bought bankrupt e-bus maker Proterra. (Electrek)
  • Try not to cry in your beer, but Uber is shutting down the recently acquired booze delivery service Drizly. (Axios)
  • For data nerds, a new platform at Transport for London tracks inequalities in Vision Zero projects (Intelligent Transport), and California has a new website tracking $180 billion worth of infrastructure projects (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Lots of people are tripping on Washington, D.C.'s gnarly sidewalks (Post) and all over Great Britain (The Guardian).
  • In the nation's biggest universal basic mobility experiment yet, Los Angeles is giving 1,000 residents a $150-a-month "mobility wallet" to spend on any mode of transportation except owning a car. (Next City)
  • Cost overruns for highway megaprojects are dominating discussions in the Washington state legislature. (The Urbanist)
  • Fast-growing Oklahoma City will soon encounter traffic problems it can't pave its way out of, requiring investment in transit and regional rail, writes one University of Oklahoma student who really gets it. (The Oklahoman)
  • Are skyways to blame for empty streets in downtown Minneapolis? (Star Tribune)
  • Microtransit is making big gains in rural Minnesota. (Reformer)
  • Hampton Roads is looking at improvements for hundreds of unsafe rail crossings that cause delays. (Virginian-Pilot)
  • The Federal Highway Administration isn't laughing at the dad jokes on your state DOT's road work signs. (Jalopnik)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Transit

Why Transit Reliability is Difficult in Midsized Cities

A lot of mid-sized cities struggle to keep the buses and trains running on time — or even know when they're way off schedule. Advocates in Baltimore are exploring why, and how to fix it.

January 17, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaVMT

Attempt to Undermine Calif. VMT Rules Becomes a Bill to Study Their Use Instead

The California Environmental Quality Act added Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) as a way to measure transportation impacts, and sprawl supporters are unhappy about it.

January 16, 2024
Streetsblog New York CityTraffic Enforcement

No License Plates? No Problem! Scofflaw Drivers Remove Tags Yet Rarely Get Caught

Cars without license plates are the new scourge of New York City roadways, but the Adams administration is failing to crack down on them, allowing tens of thousands of drivers to avoid tickets and sow chaos on the street.

January 16, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are More Than Zero

Safety was on Pete Buttigieg's mind when the Biden administration's top transportation official spoke at the Transportation Research Board's annual meeting.

January 16, 2024
See all posts