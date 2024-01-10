Wednesday’s Headlines Got the Gig
A new Biden administration rule would grant Uber and Lyft drivers employee status, with the labor rights and benefits that come with it.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
Paris Is Great — But the Green Mobility Revolution Is Happening All Over Europe
The green mobility revolution is happening in Paris — and Milan, and Seville, and Brussels.
Tuesday’s Headlines Scoot Around
E-scooters are good for cities and good for the climate, but shared mobility companies are having a tough time reaching profitability.
Are Boomers to Blame for America’s Dirty Transportation System — And Can They Fix It?
We spoke with one Baby Boomer says his generation needs to step up to end climate change — and he's got some advice.
Bill to Consolidate all Bay Area Transit Agencies?
Seamless Bay Area, chief advocacy group for transit rationalization and coordination, has pushed for a regional network manager, an umbrella organization, to make transit appear unified and "seamless" for users. A new bill seemingly aims to take that a step further and fully consolidate the 27 transit agencies. Seamless Bay Area gives its take.