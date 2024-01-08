Monday’s Headlines Celebrate New Transit
More than 1,000 miles of new urban transit lines opened in 2023, according to Yonah Freemark's annual compilation of projects.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
Dozens of Car Dealers Shut Down for Temporary License Plate Fraud Following Streetsblog Investigation
And seven dealerships identified by Streetsblog as possible temp tag sellers are now under criminal investigation, officials said.
Can NYC Use Unpaid Idling Tickets to Force Corporate Polluters to Electrify Fleets?
Companies that owe the city millions of dollars in unpaid idling violations may electrify their fleet to get out from under the debt in deals with the city.
Can This Tiny Owl Defeat One of America’s Biggest Highway Projects?
This less-than-pint-sized bird plays a massive role in keeping the Sonoran desert in balance. Now, it could tackle its most fierce opponent yet: the American highway lobby.
Friday’s Headlines Want Smaller Cars
Bigger isn't always better when it comes to electric vehicles — they're dangerous, not great for the environment, and the price is out of reach for most consumers.