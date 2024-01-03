Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Give Off Good Vibes

When asked what they can do to improve the environment, people often respond with answers that feel natural instead of the ones that really cut into pollution levels, Wired reports.

12:01 AM EST on January 3, 2024

Shilpy Arora|

Avoiding driving and flying are two of the best things one can do for the environment.

  • People often use vibes as their guide when thinking about what they can do to help the environment, choosing things like recycling and low-energy light bulbs that have little impact over actions like getting rid of their car or avoiding flying that have huge effects on emissions. (Wired)
  • Narrower lanes reduce crashes and are safer for pedestrians, according to new research from Johns Hopkins University. (The Drive)
  • A U.S. DOT report that average daily trips had declined dramatically created waves in the transportation community, but it turns out that the agency had simply changed the way it collected the data. (City Observatory)
  • A wrong-way driver running from police injured at least 10 people on a Midtown Manhattan sidewalk not long after the New Year's Eve ball drop. (New York Times)
  • Grassroots organizers who oppose widening I-45 in Houston say the Texas DOT remains unresponsive to their concerns after cutting a deal with the feds to resume the project. (Houston Landing)
  • Former congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, a tireless advocate for Dallas transit, died at the age of 89. (WFAA)
  • Milwaukee transit ridership is growing year-over-year but remains just over half of 2019's pre-pandemic figure. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Less than a tenth of Baltimore jobs are accessible by transit, according to a new study by a Maryland transportation group. (Sun)
  • A small toll hike on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will help fund transit. (CBS News)
  • An Orlando intersection is getting a complete streets facelift, but it comes at the cost of a Black Lives Matter mural. (Sentinel)
  • Two buses powered by hydrogen fuel cells just arrived in Reno. (The Nevada Globe)
  • Momentum Mag has 10 New Year's resolutions for cyclists.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Happy New Year Headlines

The feds' new guide for traffic engineers places a higher priority on safety than in the past, but still focuses too much on drivers moving fast.

January 2, 2024
Streetsblog New York CityUrban Planning

In 2023, NYC’s Ambitious ‘Streets Master Plan’ Was Just Pretty Paper And Maps

Mayor Adams again failed spectacularly to meet a legal mandate to construct 50 miles of protected bike lanes and 30 miles of protected bus lanes. What happens now? Nothing. And therein lies the problem.

January 2, 2024
Year In Review

Eight New Year’s Resolutions For Transportation Decisionmakers

As we do every year, we're challenging the architects of our transportation system to do better.

January 2, 2024
Streetsblog ChicagoTransit

Chicago takes steps to help ensure free New Years Eve transit service won’t be terrible again this year

The grassroots transit advocacy group Commuters Take Action says they're "cautiously optimistic" about the CTA's NYE plan.

December 29, 2023
See all posts