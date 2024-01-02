Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Happy New Year Headlines

The feds' new guide for traffic engineers places a higher priority on safety than in the past, but still focuses too much on drivers moving fast.

12:01 AM EST on January 2, 2024

Graphic: NACTO

  • The latest version of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices — which state and local engineers use to design roads — places a higher priority on safety, but not enough for many advocates. (NPR)
  • Twenty-one states have joined a lawsuit against the U.S. DOT challenging the Biden administration's requirement that states establish plans to reduce transportation emissions. (MSN)
  • Starting this month, electric vehicle buyers will get an instant rebate rather than having to wait to claim the $7,500 federal credit on their tax returns. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • E-scooter company Superpedestrian went out of business due to a combination of COVID, onerous city requirements, lack of marketing and a flood of venture capital cash that led to staffing bloat. (Tech Crunch)
  • Florida Democrats are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to accept $320 million from the federal government to reduce carbon emissions. (Transportation Today)
  • New California laws that took effect Jan. 1 set up pilot programs for automated speed programs in six cities and banned parking near crosswalks. (CBS News)
  • Austin has built 56 miles of sidewalks since a 2016 bond issue, but 1,500 miles of gaps remain. (KXAN)
  • Lexington, Kentucky leaders are recognizing that the city has to become car-optional to prevent pedestrian deaths (WKYT). Louisville is also looking for solutions to a spike in traffic fatalities (Louisville Public Media).
  • Allegheny County, Pennsylvania is expanding a discount fare program for low-income residents. (Trib Live)
  • Two new transit lines and 12 light rail stations are opening in Seattle this year. (The Urbanist)
  • Denver "Bike Mayor" June Churchill helped secure $1 million from the city for transportation safety. (Denverite)
  • This Houston constable deputy doesn't even bike, but he's known as the "Bike Whisperer" because of his knack for finding stolen cycles. (Houston Landing)
  • Momentum Mag listed its top cycling gear and bike guide stories of 2023.



Streetsblog New York CityUrban Planning

In 2023, NYC’s Ambitious ‘Streets Master Plan’ Was Just Pretty Paper And Maps

Mayor Adams again failed spectacularly to meet a legal mandate to construct 50 miles of protected bike lanes and 30 miles of protected bus lanes. What happens now? Nothing. And therein lies the problem.

January 2, 2024
Year In Review

Eight New Year’s Resolutions For Transportation Decisionmakers

As we do every year, we're challenging the architects of our transportation system to do better.

January 2, 2024
Streetsblog ChicagoTransit

Chicago takes steps to help ensure free New Years Eve transit service won’t be terrible again this year

The grassroots transit advocacy group Commuters Take Action says they're "cautiously optimistic" about the CTA's NYE plan.

December 29, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are the Last of 2023

Happy New Year to all of our readers! Be safe on New Year's Eve. Headlines will return Jan. 2.

December 29, 2023
