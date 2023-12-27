Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines Hyperlose

Or hydrogen, rather — the stuff that went in zeppelins. It shows promise as a clean fuel, and new Biden administration tax credits will encourage manufacturing more.

12:01 AM EST on December 27, 2023

Photo: Neuhausen Group
  • Long-running start-up Hyperloop One is shutting down on December 31, which is maybe a sign that we should just build normal trains already. (Tech Crunch
  • The Biden administration is proposing tax credits for hydrogen production that could replace fossil fuels in long-haul trucking (NPR). But even though hydrogen itself is clean, making it is not unless the source of power is also clean (New York Times).
  • The Los Angeles Times dug deep into dooring — when drivers open a car door into the path of a cyclist — which recently killed a Hollywood producer. The article received praise from Streetsblog LA.
  • An active transportation plan for Lake Wales, Florida could serve as a model for other communities by making it easy and convenient to walk or bike. (CNU Public Square)
  • Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) called Gov. Ron DeSantis "the Grinch" for turning down $320 million from the feds for reducing tailpipe emissions. (The Floridian)
  • Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell promises better transit — but also wider roads — to improve access to the airport. (Tennessean)
  • The North Portland in Motion plan includes a set of clearly defined and shovel-ready biking and walking projects that have already been vetted by the public. (BikePortland)
  • The design for Seattle's Alaskan Way bikeway is 90 percent complete, and the latest version is wider and better protected than most. (Seattle Bike Blog)
  • Atlanta rideshare drivers went on strike to demand higher pay. (11Alive)
  • Richmond transit ridership hit pre-pandemic levels in August and continues to grow. (Times-Dispatch)
  • A London mayoral candidate wants to emulate Paris and ban driving on Sundays. (MyLondon)
  • A founding member of the band known today as The Chicks was killed in a Texas car crash just before Christmas. (New York Times)

