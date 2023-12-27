Wednesday’s Headlines Hyperlose
Or hydrogen, rather — the stuff that went in zeppelins. It shows promise as a clean fuel, and new Biden administration tax credits will encourage manufacturing more.
More from Streetsblog USA
Who’s Afraid of a Class-3 E-Bike?
A 28-mile-per-hour e-bike sounds like frightening prospect to pedestrians. But is that the reality of riding it?
Tuesday’s Headlines, Post-Christmas Edition
Even though Bird filed for bankruptcy and the industry isn't very profitable, more and more people are riding shared e-bikes and scooters. Could municipal services be the answer?
States, We Need Your Vision to Get to ‘Zero’
State DOTs play a central role in the safety and sustainability of transportation systems because states set policies. Here are two that do it poorly and two that do it well.
Friday’s Headlines Go Bankrupt
America's biggest e-scooter brand is bankrupt — and some are wondering what will happen to the people who keep their fleets running.