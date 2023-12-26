Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines, Post-Christmas Edition

Even though Bird filed for bankruptcy and the industry isn't very profitable, more and more people are riding shared e-bikes and scooters. Could municipal services be the answer?

12:01 AM EST on December 26, 2023

Sonia Medina, CC|

  • Bird may be going bankrupt, but micromobility trips are still on the rise, making the service increasingly indispensable to cities, paving the way for subsidized or city-owned bike- and scooter-shares. (The Verge)
  • Cumbersome city permitting threatens a Biden administration program to add millions of new electric vehicle chargers nationwide. (Route Fifty)
  • Government Technology has a searchable database on which cities are running electric buses.
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the U.S. DOT seeking to overturn a federal requirement that states produce plans to reduce carbon emissions. (Washington Post)
  • The northwest Phoenix light rail extension is set to open in January, two years ahead of schedule. (KTAR)
  • Maryland transit officials are exploring options for a new light rail line connecting Baltimore and Towson. (CBS News)
  • Baltimore light rail resumed service on Saturday after a two-week suspension for safety inspections. (Sun)
  • Dallas Area Rapid Transit is one of the few agencies to put a dent in its staffing shortage by raising salaries and streamlining hiring. (Transit Center)
  • Fast-growing Utah is in a good position to take advantage of state and federal funding to create more walking, biking and transit options. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • Lancaster, California, revitalized its downtown, creating 800 jobs and a $273 million economic impact, by turning its main street from a stroad into a tree-lined boulevard. (SFGate)
  • Data suggests that merchants on San Francisco's Valencia Street are wrong when they claim a new bike lane is responsible for a dip in business. (Mission Local)
  • The Basque city of Vitoria-Gasteiz was decades ahead of its time, even for Europe, in discouraging driving in favor of walking and biking. (The Guardian)
  • About 12 percent of Oulu, Finland's winter trips are by bike, even though the city is blanketed with snow five months a year. (BBC)

