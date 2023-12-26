Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines, Post-Christmas Edition
Even though Bird filed for bankruptcy and the industry isn't very profitable, more and more people are riding shared e-bikes and scooters. Could municipal services be the answer?
States, We Need Your Vision to Get to ‘Zero’
State DOTs play a central role in the safety and sustainability of transportation systems because states set policies. Here are two that do it poorly and two that do it well.
Friday’s Headlines Go Bankrupt
America's biggest e-scooter brand is bankrupt — and some are wondering what will happen to the people who keep their fleets running.
The Best News of 2023 For Sustainable Transportation Advocates
Advocates notched some major wins in 2023 — and planted seeds for an even better 2024.
L.A. Metro Touts Full Year of Transit Ridership Growth
Metro ridership numbers grew steadily throughout 2023, and appear very likely return to more than a million weekday daily riders by early 2024.