Wednesday’s Headlines Would Like to Downsize
Why are drivers killing more pedestrians than they have since 1981? Blame SUVs, "car bloat," automakers' avarice and feckless federal regulators.
More from Streetsblog USA
Feds, Advocates Talk About What’s In The New MUTCD (And What Isn’t)!
The new MUTCD isn't the revolutionary rethink advocates were asking for, but it does offer transportation officials more flexibility to design roads safely. The only question is whether they'll take it — or stick to the status quo.
Tuesday’s Headlines Join Forces
One publication suggests advocates for traffic safety and criminal justice reform should team up to demand better-designed streets instead of more traffic enforcement.
MTA: N.J. Slept Through the Entire Congestion Pricing Environmental Review
"New Jersey’s claim that it was deprived of adequate opportunities to consult on the project is revisionist history," the MTA's attorneys wrote.
Opinion: Transport Officials Should Embrace Greenhouse Gas Emission Measurements, Not Fight Them
Reducing emissions over time is perfectly compatible with building and maintaining a world-class transportation system — but only if you aren’t afraid of a little data transparency and accountability.