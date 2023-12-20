Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Would Like to Downsize

Why are drivers killing more pedestrians than they have since 1981? Blame SUVs, "car bloat," automakers' avarice and feckless federal regulators.

12:01 AM EST on December 20, 2023

File photo: Gersh Kuntzman|

Most people who buy huge trucks like this use them to haul their kids, not tools or lumber.

  • David Zipper in Slate traced the long history of ever-bigger and deadlier pickups and SUVs, from the marketing schemes that convinced the public to ditch station wagons for a more "manly" — and profitable — option to the federal government's disastrous decision to classify them as commercial trucks for fuel efficiency purposes.
    • The Boston Globe sounded a similar theme: That we should be rewarding cyclists and pedestrians by slimming down our streets and vehicles alike.
  • Europe is light years ahead of the U.S. in terms of discouraging driving, and The Guardian delved into the various strategies cities like Paris, Barcelona and Brussels are using.
  • Bus and train operators are facing quite a few challenges, from new technology (Government Tech) to increased violence (Los Angeles Daily News).
  • A robust public transportation system is important for many reasons, but especially for people who are physically unable to drive. (Salon)
  • Can AI help cities get people out of their cars by modeling driver behavior? (Reuters)
  • NBC Washington interviewed the D.C. Metro's general manager about the need for a permanent funding source to fill an anticipated $750 million budget shortfall.
  • The Pacific Coast Highway literally has a "Dead Man's Curve," and four Pepperdine students were just the latest to die there. (CNN)
  • Developers of a car-free Tempe community are looking to bring their model to other cities, starting with Mesa and perhaps Atlanta next. (City Lab)
  • A small Federal Railroad Administration grant has brought new hope for passenger rail connecting Houston and Dallas. (Texas Monthly)
  • Billionaire Dan Gilbert could be the one to lead Detroit to the transit promised land. (Michigan Advance)
  • The Maryland Transit Administration is tapping Baltimore high school students who rely on public transportation to serve as advisors. (Fishbowl)
  • In case you were wondering, some Austin sidewalks are red to indicate that they're shared with bikes and scooters. (KUT)
  • John Oliver spent half an hour dunking on Elon Musk. (AV Club)

Read More:

