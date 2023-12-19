Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Join Forces

One publication suggests advocates for traffic safety and criminal justice reform should team up to demand better-designed streets instead of more traffic enforcement.

12:01 AM EST on December 19, 2023

Donald Tong|

  • Criminal justice reform advocates should be joining with transportation safety advocates to demand safely designed streets as an alternative to more traffic enforcement. (Convergence)
  • Automakers are trying to talk the Biden administration into slowing down the transition from gas to electric vehicles. (Reuters)
  • GM driverless car subsidiary Cruise is laying off 900 people, a quarter of its workforce, in the wake of getting kicked out of California over safety problems. (Tech Crunch)
  • Americans made an average of more than three trips per day in 2017, but in 2022 that was down to a little over two, which former Streetsblog editor Angie Schmitt notes on her Substack Unpopular Opinions is a huge difference in both good ways (less driving) and bad (less walking).
    • Part of the reduction in trips is no doubt due to working from home, which a recent study found reduced an employee's work-related carbon footprint by 54 percent. (Yale Climate Connections)
  • A viral photo of a knocked-over bike lane sign is another reminder that, for cyclists, paint isn't protection. (The Cooldown)
  • The controversial I-5 bridge replacement project between Washington and Oregon received a $600 million federal grant, bringing the total funding to $4 billion for the $6 billion project. (The Columbian)
  • A lawsuit seeking to halt construction on Interstate 11 in Arizona alleges that the project will destroy the habitat of a pygmy owl species. (Salon)
  • Los Angeles NIMBYs are fighting to stop an extension of the light rail C Line. (CBS News)
  • New management for Detroit's streetcar could lay the groundwork for expanding the QLINE. (Bridge Detroit)
  • Philadelphia transit police have reached a tentative agreement to end a three-day strike. (Inquirer)
  • Massachusetts communities will receive a combined $100 million for active transportation infrastructure through a new tax on millionaires. (MassLive)
  • Portland will ask voters to renew a 10-cent gas tax next May. (The Oregonian)
  • Here's what it's like to ditch your car and commute by e-bike. (Electrek)

