Tuesday’s Headlines Join Forces
One publication suggests advocates for traffic safety and criminal justice reform should team up to demand better-designed streets instead of more traffic enforcement.
Opinion: Transport Officials Should Embrace Greenhouse Gas Emission Measurements, Not Fight Them
Reducing emissions over time is perfectly compatible with building and maintaining a world-class transportation system — but only if you aren’t afraid of a little data transparency and accountability.
New York City Continues Battle To Set Its Own Speed Limits
Reminder: last year, despite the support of Gov. Hochul, the state Senate, Mayor Adams and the City Council, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) refused to allow the lower house to vote on the bill.
Monday’s Headlines Are a Crash Course
The global cost of driving in both lives and money is staggering, and the U.S. is among the worst offenders, according to a new WHO report.