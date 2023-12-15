Today's Headlines
Baby, Friday’s Headlines Can Drive My Car
Tesla's Autopilot recall is too little, too late, and GM's robotaxi subsidiary Cruise fired nine executives after its own safety probe.
Hundreds of Vision Zero Projects Get Mega Biden Bucks
How will $890 million be spent on 620 projects nationwide? Click to find out.
Talking Headways Podcast: Downtown or Not Downtown
Talking Headways brings you back to Mpact conference in Phoenix for a panel about downtowns and urban development.
Freeway Math: How Governments Decide a Harmful Highway Is ‘Worth It’
A massive interstate highway project promises do deliver billions of dollars in public "benefits." But a local advocacy group says that it's all based on bad math.
Thursday’s Headlines Issue a Recall
Tesla is being forced to send a message about the limits of misleadingly named technologies like "Full Self Driving."