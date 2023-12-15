Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Baby, Friday’s Headlines Can Drive My Car

Tesla's Autopilot recall is too little, too late, and GM's robotaxi subsidiary Cruise fired nine executives after its own safety probe.

12:01 AM EST on December 15, 2023

Wolfram Burner|

Congress nixed an electric vehicle tax credit at the president’s request, which will make Teslas more expensive next year. Image: Wolfram Burner

  • Tesla recalled two million vehicles equipped with its much-maligned Autopilot technology, but it should have happened sooner, and a mere software update probably isn't going to fix the problem. (Bloomberg)
  • In the wake of Cruise's safety scandal, lobbyists for the driverless car industry are turning to the U.S. DOT for help (The Verge). Meanwhile, GM's robotaxi arm has fired nine executives (Reuters).
  • With federal regulation lacking, Urbanism Next has a guide for how cities should prepare for autonomous vehicles.
  • Drivers with gas-powered cars drive them 60 percent more miles than EV owners, which is a problem because it takes a lot of miles to fully realize EV's environmental benefits. (Scientific American)
  • Houston is experimenting with an electric self-driving shuttle bus. (Houston Public Media)
  • Houston (Chronicle), Philadelphia (Voice), Cleveland (Spectrum News) and Nashville (Tennessean) are among the communities that received safe streets grants from the Biden administration.
  • Southern California's housing crisis is making commutes even worse for low-income residents who keep getting pushed further out. (Los Angeles Times)
  • Baltimore lawmakers would rather raise sales taxes than agree to Gov. Wes Moore's proposal to cut the Maryland transportation budget by $3 billion. (Maryland Matters)
  • A new Seattle law requires the city DOT to include sidewalk construction and repairs in road-paving projects. (Seattle Times)
  • A lawsuit against Portland claiming that the city is violating a state law requiring investment in walking and biking infrastructure alongside road projects can move forward, a judge ruled. (BikePortland)
  • Bus manufacturer Proterra's bankruptcy is complicating efforts to electrify Austin's fleet. (KUT)
  • The Twin Cities' Metro Transit is using private security contractors to enforce fares and a new code of conduct for riders. (MinnPost)
  • SEPTA police are going on strike after contract talks with the Philadelphia transit agency failed. (Inquirer)
  • Construction is starting on a new Indianapolis bus rapid transit line amidst Black residents' concerns about displacement. (Indy Week)
  • Residents in the Cleveland neighborhood with the highest number of suspended licenses — also one of its poorest —are the most likely to call the city helpline for transportation assistance. (Scene)
  • A bull got loose in a Newark train station, wreaking havoc like a ... well, like a bull in a china shop. (NBC New York)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Federal Funding

Hundreds of Vision Zero Projects Get Mega Biden Bucks

How will $890 million be spent on 620 projects nationwide? Click to find out.

December 14, 2023
Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Downtown or Not Downtown

Talking Headways brings you back to Mpact conference in Phoenix for a panel about downtowns and urban development.

December 14, 2023
Highway Expansion

Freeway Math: How Governments Decide a Harmful Highway Is ‘Worth It’

A massive interstate highway project promises do deliver billions of dollars in public "benefits." But a local advocacy group says that it's all based on bad math.

December 14, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Issue a Recall

Tesla is being forced to send a message about the limits of misleadingly named technologies like "Full Self Driving."

December 14, 2023
See all posts