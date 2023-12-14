Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Call a Cab
Drunk drivers kill 13,000 people in the U.S. a year, and now a federal agency is exploring technologies that would stop them.
Wednesday’s E-xcellent Headlines
Move over, Taylor Swift: this pundit says 2023 was the year of the e-bike.
Third Pedestrian Killed in Three Months On Single Mile of Chicago Road
This fatality took place one day after an off-duty police officer struck and killed a female pedestrian in River North.
Tuesday’s Headlines See the Light
It's always been harder to see in the dark, so that doesn't explain why drivers are killing more people at night lately.
Where Do You Start When Your Transit System Needs Everything?
The NYMTA's 20 year needs assessment fails to accomplish its stated mission of bringing the New York region into the 21st century — half-filling a supposedly bottomless transit cookie jar with mostly stale cookies.