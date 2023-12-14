Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines Call a Cab

Drunk drivers kill 13,000 people in the U.S. a year, and now a federal agency is exploring technologies that would stop them.

12:01 AM EST on December 14, 2023

Pexels, CC|

The FTSA took a first step toward stopping people from being able to do this.

  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is exploring ways to require automakers to install technology in cars that prevents drivers from getting behind the wheel while drunk, which could save 10,000 lives each year. (Washington Post)
  • The Verge has a rundown on different types of bike lanes and how to get them built.
  • When spending federal infrastructure funds, leaders should learn lessons from past freeway construction that divided cities and harmed Black communities, creating distrust, according to a new Smart Growth American report. (Governing)
  • Several recent stories detail the fiscal cliff facing transit agencies, including the possibility of higher fares and station closures in Washington, D.C. (Post), an upcoming transit tax referendum in suburban Atlanta (Center Square) and potential service cuts in Des Moines (Axios).
  • Seattle is considering a $200 monthly "mobility wallet" to help low-income residents with transportation costs. (Cities Today)
  • The Utah DOT released plans for the $945 million Point of the Mountain light rail project. (KSL)
  • Louisville received a $12.5 million grant for street safety improvements in the Old Louisville neighborhood. (Courier-Journal)
  • New zoning in Denver will make Colfax Avenue friendlier to pedestrians. (Denverite)
  • The Austin city council committed $15 million for design work on a cap and "stitches" across I-35. (Monitor)
  • Outgoing Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is optimistic about Vision Zero as traffic deaths are trending down for the second year in a row. (Hoodline)
  • But the high death toll continues in Michigan, where lawmakers are calling for more traffic enforcement, whether with cameras or by police. (Advance)
  • San Diego passed a Complete Streets policy, but bike advocates worry that developers will be able to get around it. (Reader)
  • A Stanford student thinks the campus bike shop is "pathetic," and that the university should do more to prevent bike thefts. (Review)
  • Public art in transit stations documents Dallas' history. (Morning News)

