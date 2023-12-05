Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines Envy Europe

12:01 AM EST on December 5, 2023

The European Commission wants to close a loophole allowing the sale of dangerous, gas-guzzling oversized pickup trucks. Photo: Toyota

  • European leaders are considering banning the sale of massive American-style pickups, which can currently be imported through a loophole in safety and environmental regulations. (Transport & Environment)
  • Bay Area Rapid Transit is hoping the use of surveillance cameras will ease the concerns of those who are reluctant to ride because of crime. (Government Technology)
  • Other cities like Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. are using cameras to enforce parking laws in bus lanes and at bus stops. (Governing)
  • Los Angeles parents are fighting to make Sunset Boulevard safer for cyclists and pedestrians. (The Guardian)
  • North Carolina towns that are too small for fixed-route transit are using microtransit and public rideshares to move people around instead. (American Prospect)
  • The Reagan administration famously killed a Detroit subway in the 1980s, but before that the city tried at failed to build one five other times. (Free Press)
  • A partnership between LSU and the Louisiana DOT is leading to a surge in rural complete streets projects. (State Smart Transportation Initiatives)
  • A plan to restore the Rio Grande Depot as a transit hub and free up developable land by burying train tracks in Salt Lake City would cost $3 billion. (Building Salt Lake)
  • Why does Denver's zoning code still allow auto-centric developments like drive-throughs on corridors that have bus rapid transit? (Denver Urbanism)
  • Experts told Houston Public Media that induced demand and population growth means that Texas can't pave its way out of congestion, contrary to the state DOT's claims.
  • Metro Transit has started ticketing Twin Cities riders who don't pay their fares. (CBS News)
  • A herd of Malaysian elephants did what many humans would like to do, if only they weighed a few more tons: trample a car that hit a baby elephant. The people and the pachyderm all survived. (Jalopnik)

