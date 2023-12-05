Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Envy Europe
Car Noise Pollution is Worse in Redlined Neighborhoods — And Not Just for Humans
Transportation noise pollution can wreak havoc on wildlife populations, too — and that can have a devastating effect on their human neighbors.
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Getting Warmer
EVs and renewables are not going to be enough to stave off a climate catastrophe, scientists are warning officials at an international conference.
How (And Why) To Start a Delivery Bike Revolution
Delivery vans and trucks are responsible for nearly a third of urban emissions, and a lot of congestion and traffic violence, too. Here's how cities can replace many of them with clean, safe cargo bikes.