Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Getting Warmer

EVs and renewables are not going to be enough to stave off a climate catastrophe, scientists are warning officials at an international conference.

12:01 AM EST on December 5, 2023

Daniel Andraski, CC|

EVs and renewables are not going to be enough to stave off a climate catastrophe, scientists are warning officials at an international conference.

  • At the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, it's becoming increasingly apparent that the world won't meet the goals necessary to keep climate change from becoming disastrous (Politico). If it's going to happen, it will take "radical" efforts to reign in fossil fuels over the next few years, which just isn't happening yet despite the push for EVs and renewables (Washington Post).
  • The federal Highway Trust Fund, which also funds mass transit, is so insolvent that there are no more "donor states" that put more money into the fund than they get out. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • The Federal Transit Administration is releasing $343 million in grants to make rail more accessible to people with disabilities. (Railway Age)
  • Billionaire Dan Gilbert, who has invested heavily in revitalizing downtown Detroit, wants the region to push for federal funding to expand mass transit. (Detroit News)
  • The Cincinnati streetcar has been a huge success since it went fare-free, and a decision about whether to expand it is likely coming next year. (WLWT)
  • Northern Virginia leaders are worried that changes to the state's transportation funding formula will hurt transit, bike and pedestrian projects. (DCist)
  • An Indianapolis group is calling for safer streets after receiving reports of 621 cyclists and pedestrians who were hit by drivers this year. (WTHR)
  • Is the Oregon DOT secretly planning to widen I-5 through Portland's Rose Quarter to 10 lanes? (City Observatory)
  • Denver's G Line never extended all the way into downtown Golden as planned, and now the Regional Transportation District is ending a free shuttle, too. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • A New Orleans greenway is meant to provide a walking path between Lake Pontchartrain and Metairie Road, but it crosses several dangerous intersections in the process. (NOLA.com)
  • Los Angeles residents can commute by e-bike as fast as in a car and faster than using the metro, one L.A. Times staffer recently discovered.
  • Boston residents had the correct response when a driver parked in a bike lane and left a note telling cyclists to go around. (Globe)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Cargo bikes

How (And Why) To Start a Delivery Bike Revolution

Delivery vans and trucks are responsible for nearly a third of urban emissions, and a lot of congestion and traffic violence, too. Here's how cities can replace many of them with clean, safe cargo bikes.

December 5, 2023
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are For the Children

For the 1 billion children who live in cities worldwide, the streets are too dangerous for them to play outside.

December 4, 2023
Streetsblog New York CityCongestion Pricing

The Explainer: What’s Next for Congestion Pricing?

Let's run through the major issues still looming over New York City's first-in-the-nation congestion toll.

December 4, 2023
Tesla

How To Build a Car That Kills People: Cybertruck Edition

The Cybertruck represents a lot of what's wrong with the U.S. transportation system — even as it purports to address those problems.

December 2, 2023
See all posts