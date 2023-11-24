Today's Headlines
Friday’s Post-Turkey Headlines
Federal data says the number of people using shared bikes and e-scooters on Thanksgiving is rising.
To Improve Equity, Car-Share Needs Subsidies, Large Coverage Area: Report
A team of researchers says that Los Angeles's "BlueLA" car-share program did indeed "increase transportation access for low-income travelers," but only due to "reduced-rate pricing," the report found.
As Greyhound Stations Go Extinct, Low-Income Thanksgiving Travelers are Left Out in the Cold
America's largest motor coach carrier is shifting away from stations — and a lot of customers aren't happy.
Give Thanks for Thursday’s Bonus Headlines
We had a few leftovers, so consider these gravy.
Wednesday’s Headlines Don’t Want to Die for Dressing
The roads will be crowded and the drivers will be drunk for the next few days.