Today's Headlines

Friday’s Post-Turkey Headlines

Federal data says the number of people using shared bikes and e-scooters on Thanksgiving is rising.

12:01 AM EST on November 24, 2023

Sonia Medina, CC|

  • The numbers are still small, but more people are using shared bikes and e-scooters on Thanksgiving, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
  • The recent demise of many intercity bus stations is making it harder for people to get home for the holidays. (Streetsblog USA)
  • The Federal Highway Administration finalized a rule requiring state DOTs to submit plans for reducing tailpipe emissions. (E&E News)
  • The Federal Transit Administration is proposing to strengthen its oversight of passenger rail safety. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Digital payment makes it easier for transit riders to pay fares, at the cost of giving up sensitive personal data. (Engadget)
  • Biking creates jobs, improves health and cuts pollution, according to a new Australian study. (Momentum Mag)
  • The Austin American-Statesman takes a deep dive into how the Project Connect transit expansion could look in the coming years.
  • New Jersey is facing challenges retrofitting old garages for electric buses. (North Jersey)
  • Instead of letting it expire, New Jersey officials are considering using a corporate surcharge to fund transit. (ROI)
  • The D.C. government continues to delay a Benning Road streetcar extension. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Baltimore residents strongly prefer light rail over bus rapid transit for the Red Line. (Banner)
  • Disabled people are having trouble boarding the Tacoma Link streetcar. (News Tribune)
  • Omaha transit users like the idea of including heaters at future streetcar shelters. (KETV)
  • Durham is the latest city to eliminate minimum parking requirements. (Raleigh News & Observer)
  • A $16 million Texas DOT grant will pay for bike lanes and other safety improvements in downtown San Antonio. (News4SA)
  • Oakland business owners want the city to stop people from illegally driving in International Boulevard bus lanes. (CBS News)
  • A San Francisco company offers e-bike subscriptions that let customers try out models before they buy. (Bicycle Retailer)
  • Milwaukee's "Holidays on the Hop" features live music and treats at streetcar shelters. (Record)

