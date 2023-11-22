Wednesday’s Headlines Don’t Want to Die for Dressing
The roads will be crowded and the drivers will be drunk for the next few days.
More from Streetsblog USA
Opinion: Escaping Our Car Culture by Bus
"We are, paradoxically, dependent on public transit and plagued by the congestion posed by millions of cars, choking exhaust, hundreds of annual traffic crash deaths, and the nation’s slowest bus service."
Delivery Companies Don’t Want to Supply Delivery Workers With Safe Batteries and Bikes
Bronx Council Member Oswald Feliz introduced the legislation, but the tech companies don't like it.
Fed Panel Wants to Confront the Role of Aggressive Auto Advertising in U.S. Road Deaths
A horrific car crash that killed nine has federal safety officials calling for systematic responses to traffic violence — including the aggressive car ads that may inspire motorists to hit the gas.
Highway Boondoggles 2023: Salt Lake Shenanigans
Plans for a major freeway expansion based on over-inflated traffic projections are a wrongheaded way to deal with the region’s rapid population growth.