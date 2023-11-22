Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines Don’t Want to Die for Dressing

The roads will be crowded and the drivers will be drunk for the next few days.

12:01 AM EST on November 22, 2023

Charles Edward Miller|

Reminder: Roads will be crowded and drivers will be drunk for the next few days.

  • Motorist group AAA estimates 49 million people will drive 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday, up 2.3 percent from last year and the third-most since 2000. It is the deadliest holiday for driving, with nearly triple the number of fatal crashes as an ordinary November day (Florida Politics).
  • The bipartisan infrastructure law has made unprecedented amounts of federal money available for equity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but too many states are stuck in the old days of highways-or-the-highway. (Natural Resources Defense Council)
  • With roads accounting for 20 percent of Australia's fossil fuel emissions, decarbonizing transportation is essential for the climate and public health, according to a University of Melbourne report.
  • Large cities can cut CO2 emissions by an average of 22 percent without affecting residents' quality of life. (Resilience)
  • But to achieve more success in reducing air pollution, major changes to transportation are required, according to one European environmental expert. (Euro News)
  • Sound Transit's new flat fares will result in a 30 percent fare hike for most Seattle riders. (The Urbanist)
  • The Red Line, Minneapolis' first attempt at bus rapid transit, is now 10 years old and has had mixed success. (Star Tribune)
  • Philadelphia's Indego bikeshare is adding 50 new stations with 1,000 new docks. (Inquirer)
  • If Michigan wants to attract new residents and keep Millennial and Gen Z natives at home, it needs to improve transit. (Detroit Free Press)
  • Wisconsin Public Radio spotlights Milwaukee and Madison's Vision Zero initiatives.
  • Chattanooga has lots of new parks and other amenities that cyclists would like to be able to get to by bike. (Times Free Press)
  • Social media users had a nice chuckle when someone misspelled "Maple" on a New Orleans sidewalk. (NOLA.com)

