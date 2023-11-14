All Aboard Tuesday’s Headlines
From brand-new train cars to better service on the coasts and in the Upper Midwest, Amtrak is experiencing a renaissance, thanks to federal infrastructure spending.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
Three Lessons For Transforming Transit Safety — Without More Police
Transit agencies across the country are exploring innovative safety solutions — and it starts with better service.
Rep. Earl Blumenauer Reflects on His Career, And Why ‘Bike-Partisanship’ is America’s Secret Weapon
As he concludes his nearly 30-year career in Congress, Earl Blumenauer says America has never been better positioned to make a "quantum leap" towards bikeability.
MEGA-CAR CRISIS: SUVs Kill Pedestrians, But So Do Blunt-Fronted Sedans, Study Says
Even shorter cars are 26 percent more likely to kill a pedestrian in a crash if they have the SUV-style blunt-faced design, a new study finds.
Monday’s Headlines Are E-xcited About E-Bikes
The National Association of City Transportation Officials reports that bikeshare ridership topped 72 million in 2022, but shared e-scooters have not recovered as well from the pandemic.