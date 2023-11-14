Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

All Aboard Tuesday’s Headlines

From brand-new train cars to better service on the coasts and in the Upper Midwest, Amtrak is experiencing a renaissance, thanks to federal infrastructure spending.

12:01 AM EST on November 14, 2023

Gersh Kuntzman
  • Even if high-speed rail is still a ways off, the federal infrastructure bill is already paying dividends for Amtrak in the form of modern train cars and expanded service. (Fast Company)
  • A House GOP funding bill failed after Northeastern Republicans refused to support Amtrak cuts. (Route Fifty)
  • Narrower traffic lanes don't cause car crashes and are safer for everyone because they force drivers to act cautiously, according to a Johns Hopkins University study. (CNU Public Square, Streetsblog USA)
  • Researchers and regulators are finally starting to pay attention to the pollution caused by harmful particles rubbing off from tires. (Slate)
  • NBA player Kelly Oubre of the Sixers was hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver — not just "a car", as was widely rreported — while walking in Philadelphia (ABC 6). The vehicle's side-view mirror reportedly struck the 6-foot-7 Oubre in the chest.
  • Transportation writer David Zipper called this NBC DFW investigation into Dallas' epidemic of road deaths (for which he was interviewed) the best series on the subject he's ever seen.
  • Austin is starting the process of designing caps over I-35. (Monitor)
  • Hartford has similar plans to cap I-84. (CT Insider)
  • Cambridge was the first city in the U.S. to mandate bike lanes as part of all road projects, but after last week's local election, that policy may be in jeopardy. (WGBH)
  • Philadelphia will make permanent a pilot project that used AI-powered cameras to catch drivers who park at bus stops or block bus lanes. (WHYY)
  • A proposed east-west streetcar in Kansas City would include 16 stops. (Star)
  • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published pro and con opinions about light rail on the Beltline.
  • Nashville planners are working on providing safe routes through the Music City's chaotic downtown. (Scene)
  • The Albuquerque city council voted to make its zero-fare policy permanent. (KRQE)
  • Buskers are filling Seattle's light rail stations with holiday cheer. (KIRO)

