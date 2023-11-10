Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Save the Children
Drivers kill 1.3 million people per year, and the victims are disproportionately children and young adults. Why do we put with this?
Talking Headways Podcast: Aging Adults and Climate Emergencies
Climate change is affecting all of us — but especially seniors. Let's talk about it.
Thursday’s Headlines Narrow Our Options
A multimodal vehicle sharing outfit becomes yet another app-taxi.
Meet The NYC E-Bike Riders That Politicians Keep Demonizing
One has bad knees and needs help to get around. Another has kids who have to get to soccer. And another buys groceries in one big trip. They're e-bike users — and they oppose a controversial City Council bill that would require license plates and registration.
Advocates Unite to Start a Worldwide Bike Bus Revolution
Bike buses have taken the internet by storm. Now, a new organization is working to launch them all over the world.