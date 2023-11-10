Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines Save the Children

Drivers kill 1.3 million people per year, and the victims are disproportionately children and young adults. Why do we put with this?

12:01 AM EST on November 10, 2023

A woman with two children crosses Clymer Street at Division Avenue in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn as cars turn down the street on June 21, 2019.

  • Car crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages five to 25 worldwide, but that's a price much of society has agreed to pay so in order to keep driving. (The Conversation)
  • Despite privacy concerns, automated technology like red-light cameras save lives by enforcing traffic laws in an equitable manner. (Forbes)
  • New research suggests that transit agencies that cap the amount of fares riders pay monthly see a surge in ridership. (Governing)
  • The U.S. Senate voted to repeal a "buy American" provision for EV chargers, but President Biden is expected to veto it. (Reuters)
  • A lack of communication among government agencies and private contractors is one reason why infrastructure is so hard to build in the U.S. (City Monitor)
  • The D.C. Metro's investigator general resigned after releasing a report criticizing the transit agency's board and being told by the board that he would be replaced. (Washington Post)
  • With as many as 70 percent of riders not paying fares, the Seattle Times editorial board recognizes Sound Transit's need to raise revenue, but also says the agency should enforce fares equitably.
  • Metro Atlanta transit ridership is still less than 50 percent of pre-COVID levels. (WSB-TV)
  • San Diego's last bikeshare pulled out of the city as officials consider easing regulations. (Union-Tribune)
  • St. Paul voters approved a 1 percent sales tax for parks, roads and bridges, including complete streets. (The Center Square)
  • The Omaha streetcar's route could change. (3 News Now)
  • Republican state legislators are standing in the way of Milwaukee's effort to find a funding source for expanding The Hop streetcar. (Journal-Sentinel)
  • Raleigh broke ground on a bus rapid transit line. (Axios)
  • Baltimore cyclists turned out to encourage more trail-building. (Banner)
  • Dallas sidewalk art celebrates World Series MVP Corey Seager. (Fox 4)

