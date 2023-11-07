Tuesday’s Headlines Refuse to Turn Right on Red
The U.S. is one of the few places to allow right turns on red in a misguided effort to save gas, but many cities are now reconsidering the deadly policy.
More from Streetsblog USA
What One Florida Woman’s Act of Street ‘Vandalism’ Says About the Sad State of Pedestrian Access
An Orlando woman is standing up to her neighbors who worry that opening their street to foot traffic will set off a crime wave — and sparking a conversation about who has the power to say who walks where.
Feds Announce $16.4 Billion for Northeast Corridor Passenger Rail Projects
On Monday morning, Amtrak and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) announced that they would finance over two dozen infrastructure upgrades that will enable faster, more frequent, and more reliable service along the Northeast Corridor rail lines between Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.
Drivers Are Killing Our Children. We Need to Talk About It.
"Car drivers’ rights are not more important than children’s rights to be safe on our streets. "
Monday’s Headlines Want to Walk Safely
Drivers are still killing record numbers of pedestrians, but the number of walking trips people take has fallen drastically. Meanwhile, a number of cities continue to find ways to try to make their streets safer.