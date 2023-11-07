Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Refuse to Turn Right on Red

The U.S. is one of the few places to allow right turns on red in a misguided effort to save gas, but many cities are now reconsidering the deadly policy.

12:01 AM EST on November 7, 2023

  • Allowing right turns on red is a relic of the 1970s gas crisis, and many U.S. cities are considering re-banning them in the wake of a spike in cyclist and pedestrian deaths. (Associated Press)
  • G.M.'s driverless car subsidiary Cruise prioritized speed over safety in an effort to beat competitor Waymo to the market, according to a New York Times investigation.
  • Communities are increasingly turning to on-demand microtransit to fill in service gaps, but it's also inefficient and will never move as many people as traditional buses or rail. (Governing)
  • Policies like congestion pricing, zero-emissions zones and off-peak delivery hours can help cities decarbonize delivery services. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Construction has started on the Gateway Project, a new tunnel under the Hudson River that will unclog East Coast rail traffice (Bloomberg), with the help of another $3.8 billion grant from the Biden administration (Reuters), itself part of a broader $16 billion package for the entire Northeast Corridor (Streetsblog MASS)
  • Minnesota Public Radio interviewed Metro Transit's general manager about stepped-up fare enforcement in the Twin Cities.
  • The Bay Area is getting 2,000 new shared e-bikes and 55 additional docking stations. (CBS News)
  • The Midtown Alliance, an Atlanta civic group, has come up with a plan to make six-lane 17th Street more appealing to cyclists, pedestrians and transit users. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • About 30 percent of Charlotte workers are still working from home, double the national average, which has made commutes shorter for others. (WFAE)
  • A bill in the Florida legislature would give Pinellas County more control over the St. Petersburg transit system. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Momentum Mag offers tips to cyclists on not getting doored.
  • A Jalopnik writer took a ride in the Las Vegas Tesla tunnel, and it's just as useless as it sounds.

