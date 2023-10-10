Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Seeing Red

12:01 AM EDT on October 10, 2023

Karol D
  • Allowing drivers to turn right at red lights saves a miniscule amount of gas while putting people crossing the street in danger. (Fast Company)
  • Consumer confidence in the safety of self-driving cars is low and falling, according to a J.D. Powers/MIT study. (Jalopnik)
  • While transportation options like walking, biking and transit are more important, if electric vehicles are going to be part of the mix, apartment buildings need charging stations, preferably without adding more parking. (Transportation for America)
  • UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's increasingly pro-car stance is crippling Northern rail and casting doubt on whether the country can meet its climate goals. (The Conversation)
  • Twin Cities transit advocates say a new regional sales tax taking effect soon will erase the Metro's budget deficit and save the system. (Star Tribune)
  • Portland is adding more traffic enforcement cameras (Bike Portland), and so is Philadelphia (WHYY).
  • Virginia is evaluating nine options for expanding its side of the Capital Beltway, from adding bus lanes to adding more toll lanes for cars. (Washington Post)
  • Los Angeles plans to build 30 miles of bus lanes this year. (Transit Center)
  • Florida is suing the Biden administration for withholding transit funds due to the state's anti-union laws. (Orlando Weekly)
  • A redesign of Boise's bus system, rather than cutting service, expands it by 14 percent. (Boise Dev)
  • Starting next month, low-income St. Petersburg residents will be able to ride the bus for free. (Mass Transit)
  • Not all heroes wear capes: This New York City cyclist won't back down against drivers trying to use the bike lane to skirt around traffic. (Momentum Mag)

