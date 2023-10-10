Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Seeing Red
Top Transit Org Lists the Equity-Focused Projects America Needs Right Now
Advocates are handing their DOTs a list of transformative transit projects that could heal the harms of the past — and a list of boondoggles that deserve to be scrapped.
Monday’s Headlines Can’t Quit Cars
Even as prices continue to rise, Americans just can't or won't stop buying new cars. And they're biking to work less, too.
Bill McKibben Talks About Why the ‘Week Without Driving’ Campaign Is Only the Beginning
One of America's most well-respected environmentalists reflects on how car dependency impacts our planet and our species.
Friday’s Headlines Do the Time Warp
Congress averted a government shutdown that would leave the DOT unable to make many grants , but we could end up right where we started in just six weeks.