Friday’s Headlines Do the Time Warp

12:01 AM EDT on October 6, 2023

Matt Johnson|

House Republicans’ crazy wing came at the king and did not miss.

  • After the vote to unseat House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, it seems unlikely Congress will be able to reach a deal on key spending bills, including one for transportation, by the time the latest continuing resolution runs out in six weeks. (Fast Company)
  • A car-centric U.S. wasn't inevitable, and people can still reclaim the streets. (Yale Climate Connections)
  • A new study by J.D. Power and MIT found that public trust in self-driving cars in declining. (Jalopnik)
  • Ten years after it was first published, Jeff Speck has updated his seminal book "Walkable Cities." (CNU Public Square)
  • The Biden administration is threatening to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in transportation and other grants from Florida unless Gov. Ron DeSantis eases up on his anti-union stance. (Politico)
  • The Twin Cities' repeal of parking mandates has been a big success. (Next City)
  • Philadelphia's Lincoln Drive is a pilot project for PennDOT to slow down drivers on state highways. (WHYY)
  • Construction on Atlanta's first bus rapid transit line is expected to start this month. (Axios)
  • Las Vegas is trying to unclutter the sidewalks and make room for pedestrians around casinos and other high-capacity venues by banning vendors. (Review-Journal)
  • Dayton has an active transportation plan, and now it's time to implement it. (Daily News)
  • Here are tips for Seattle residents looking to take advantage of new e-bike subsidies. (The Urbanist)
  • Look out, Salt Lake City pedestrians: All of Utah's 85 scholarship football players are getting a free Ram 1500 Big Horn pickup as part of a "name-image-likeness" deal. What could go wrong? (Yahoo! Sports)

