Friday’s Headlines Do the Time Warp
Highways to Hell: How One Country is Rethinking Road Investment
The Wales Roads Review – an unprecedented examination of whether investment in over fifty local road schemes should continue – signals high-profile change by the Welsh Government, prompted by the climate emergency.
Talking Headways Podcast: Bringing Public Health to Traffic Safety
For too long, public health officials have been absent from discussion of the very public health crisis of road violence. That ends today in a very special episode.
Thursday’s Headlines Are Bike-Friendly
Experts lay out the "three e's" needed to be a bike-friendly city. Sadly, one Washington, D.C. mother's tragic story shows that not every city has them.
Teens Are Demanding Greener Routes to School — And Climate Education When They Get There
"it's absolutely unreasonable for adults to expect young people to stop the climate crisis when we aren't even learning the basic facts about it in our schools."