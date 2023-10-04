Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines at a Discount
We talk a lot about how parking minimums drive up housing costs, but so do overly wide roads. Why not take away a lane or two and let people build on the land?
Study: Remote Work Isn’t Always A Cure for America’s Addiction to Driving
A lot of Americans traded long commutes for short errands during the pandemic — but whether that swap resulted in more or less driving is a consequence of policy choices.
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Trending Down
An estimated 19,515 people died in car crashes during the first half of 2023, which is down 3.3 percent but still 19,515 too many.
What Do ‘Livable’ Streets Look Like in an Era of Driverless Cars?
Does a world of autonomous cars really have to make our streets less human?