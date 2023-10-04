Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines at a Discount

We talk a lot about how parking minimums drive up housing costs, but so do overly wide roads. Why not take away a lane or two and let people build on the land?

12:01 AM EDT on October 4, 2023

A road diet in Hillsboro, Va. Fast Company suggests that housing could go in places like this, too.

  • Shrinking roads creates more room for buildings, which lowers the cost of housing. (Fast Company)
  • Demonstration projects can help build support for permanent bike lanes, especially now that many cities like Washington, D.C. have already built the politically easiest projects. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Widening I-35 through Austin will dump millions more tons of carbon into the atmosphere, but that doesn't seem to bother the Texas DOT. (CityLab)
  • Since heavier vehicles are more dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians, Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill to tax them at a higher rate, with the funding going toward safety projects. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Colorado's abundance of off-street parking is driving up housing costs. (Newsline)
  • Philadelphia transit workers voted to authorize a strike if a deal on a new contract isn't reached by the end of the month. (Inquirer)
  • Des Moines transit needs a small property tax hike to avoid service cuts affecting its most vulnerable residents. (Axios)
  • A new plan for the Anchorage region envisions 130 miles of new biking and walking trails. (Daily News)
  • Spewing conspiracy theories about 15-minute cities (Wired) is probably not a great political strategy for Tories in the UK, where many voters have already seen the benefits of slow streets (The Guardian).
  • Amsterdam is trying to prepare drivers for the switch in two months to a 30-kilometer-per-hour speed limit. (The Mayor)
  • Glasgow has a free app that allows users to find bike parking, reserve it and pay for it. (Smart Cities World)

