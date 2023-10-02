Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Are Open for Business
Monday will be just another Monday for federal employees, as Congress avoided a government shutdown. Plus, declining gas tax revenue provides an opportunity to rethink transportation funding.
Why Chicago Advocates Are Providing Bikes to Migrants
Unless funds are freed up from a larger entity, bike distribution to asylum seekers is going to stay in crisis mode indefinitely.
Why Connecticut is Investing in New Regional Rail
Gov. Ned Lamont will spend $315 million investment on new rail cars — but they're not going anywhere near Grand Central. Here's why.
NYers Share Their ‘End of Days’ Flooding Pics
It's bad out there. How bad? Here is a citywide roundup from our staff ... and our friends on social media.
To Help Save the Planet, Take the ‘Week Without Driving’ Challenge
Former Sierra Club President Ramón Cruz is urging Americans to give up driving for seven days — and support policies to make it optional for everyone.