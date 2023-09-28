Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are Inside Out

Cars and trucks are getting safer for drivers and passengers, but people outside the vehicles are increasingly in danger.

12:01 AM EDT on September 28, 2023

Vaclav Mach, CC
  • Pedestrian and cyclist deaths in the U.S. are up 60% over the past 12 years because drivers are buying more and more big, heavy trucks and SUVs, and the federal government only bases safety ratings on the safety of those inside the vehicle. (Associated Press)
  • If the government shuts down, the Federal Transit Administration will continue to operate but may not be able to award new grants, while the Federal Railroad Administration will have to furlough some employees. (American Public Transit Association, Railway Age)
  • Uber is now playing nice with the taxi industry it once hoped to disrupt. (The Verge)
  • A Dutch professor says resistance to bike lanes shows the issue is being framed the wrong way. (The Guardian)
  • Amtrak is closer to relaunching a Gulf Coast line 18 years after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the infrastructure. (Washington Post)
  • CommonWealth magazine says the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is in crisis.
  • Houston mayoral candidates shared their views on transportation at a recent forum. (Axios)
  • Tampa's TECO streetcar will remain fare-free thanks to a $700,000 grant from the Florida DOT. (Fox 13)
  • Towns surrounding Charlotte want more sway over regional transit decisions. (WFAE)
  • A driver hit and seriously injured a Colorado state senator who was riding her bike to the Capitol. (Sun)
  • Knoxville is working on a Vision Zero plan to eliminate pedestrian deaths by 2040. (WVLT)
  • Long Beach is reducing speed limits on 92 miles of streets. (Long Beach Local News)
  • Arlington, Virginia drivers are now required to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. (WTOP)
  • Auburn, Maine, is conducting "walk audits" to evaluate the safety of sidewalks. (Maine News Center)
  • Muni put vintage buses and streetcars on display in San Francisco last weekend even as Bay Area transit agencies face an existential crisis. (CBS News)
  • Even Little Tykes toy cars have succumbed to monster-truckification. (Jalopnik)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Equity

New Federal Committee Will Push for Transportation Equity By Helping DOT Reckon With Its Past

“No one alive today is necessarily responsible for the origins of the [transportation] inequities that we inherited. But everybody who was alive today and in a position of responsibility, is accountable for what we do about it. That's why we're here.” 

September 28, 2023
Bicycling

Report: America’s Historic Bike Boom is Flatlining

"This growth won't continue forever without being facilitated by more infrastructure investment, [and particularly] safety infrastructure."

September 28, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Ask How Much a Life Is Worth

There isn't much of a financial penalty for drivers who kill pedestrians — even if those drivers are cops.

September 27, 2023
traffic violence

‘I’m Not Grieving Alone’: New Play Explores a Father’s Journey After Losing Two Children to Traffic Violence

Colin Campbell and his wife Gail Lerner lost both their children in a car crash with impaired driver. A new play explores how to talk about similar tragedies.

September 27, 2023
See all posts