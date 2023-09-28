Thursday’s Headlines Are Inside Out
Cars and trucks are getting safer for drivers and passengers, but people outside the vehicles are increasingly in danger.
New Federal Committee Will Push for Transportation Equity By Helping DOT Reckon With Its Past
“No one alive today is necessarily responsible for the origins of the [transportation] inequities that we inherited. But everybody who was alive today and in a position of responsibility, is accountable for what we do about it. That's why we're here.”
Report: America’s Historic Bike Boom is Flatlining
"This growth won't continue forever without being facilitated by more infrastructure investment, [and particularly] safety infrastructure."
Wednesday’s Headlines Ask How Much a Life Is Worth
There isn't much of a financial penalty for drivers who kill pedestrians — even if those drivers are cops.
‘I’m Not Grieving Alone’: New Play Explores a Father’s Journey After Losing Two Children to Traffic Violence
Colin Campbell and his wife Gail Lerner lost both their children in a car crash with impaired driver. A new play explores how to talk about similar tragedies.