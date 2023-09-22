Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines Are Tired Out

Whether it's from degradation or the dust resulting from wear and tear, it's becoming increasingly clear that tire and brake emissions are harmful, perhaps even exceeding tailpipe emissions.

12:01 AM EDT on September 22, 2023

Photo: iStockPhoto, CC

  • Tire rubber contains more than 400 natural and synthetic compounds, many of them known carcinogens, and researchers are just beginning to understand the ways they damage human health and the environment. (Yale Environment 360)
  • The kids are alright: A McGill University student writes that walkable cities are a necessity, not another front in the culture war. (The Tribune)
  • Is the EV charging problem overstated? According to one study, two-thirds of households have parking located within 20 feet of an electrical outlet. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • California's efforts to regulate e-bikes ignore the real threat — speeding drivers. (CalBikes)
  • Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is floating a $500,000 lifeline for nonprofit bikeshare BCycle, which is about to go out of business. (Chronicle)
  • A Seattle city council member has introduced a bill to address the city's shocking lack of sidewalk construction and maintenance. (Seattle Times)
  • Rural residents are clamoring to take advantage of Colorado's e-bike subsidy. (Rocky Mountains PBS)
  • Washington, D.C. is pushing back indefinitely enforcement against drivers who block bus-only lanes. (WTOP)
  • D.C. is launching its own e-bike rebate program. (Washington Post)
  • It's unbelievable that this wasn't the law in the first place, but Arlington, Virginia, is considering legislation requiring drivers to come to a full stop for pedestrians. (ARLnow)
  • Austin is formally applying for federal funding to cover half the cost of a light rail system through downtown. (Monitor)
  • Pittsburgh's POGOH bikeshare is launching new options for people of all abilities. (Pittsburgh Magazine)
  • Et tu, Little Tikes Cozy Coupe? (Jalopnik)

