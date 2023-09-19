Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Living the Van Life
For small towns that can't support fixed-route transit, Uber-style microtransit can provide affordable rides for those who can't or don't want to drive.
Opinion: How to Decide Between Light Rail and Bus Rapid Transit
What style of transit makes the most sense in a COVID-era world?
Why Sustainable Transportation Advocates Need to Talk About Long COVID
Covid-19 transformed many U.S. cities' approach to sustainable transportation forever. But how did it transform the lives of sustainable transportation advocates who developed lasting symptoms from the disease?
Monday’s Headlines Are Going Striking
The UAW strike against the Big Three automakers enters its fourth day as the union seeks to ensure that labor isn't left behind during the EV revolution.
This is What Victory Looks like, Freeway Fighters
In the end, a lot of bad freeway projects die not with a bang, but a whimper. But we still need to celebrate the win.