Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Living the Van Life

For small towns that can't support fixed-route transit, Uber-style microtransit can provide affordable rides for those who can't or don't want to drive.

12:01 AM EDT on September 19, 2023

  • Current Affairs critiques the popular urban planning website Strong Towns' anti-car philosophy as libertarianism dressed up in progressive garb.
  • Although it's not great for big cities, microtransit can be a solution for small towns that lack the density or population to support fixed-route buses. (ABC News)
  • Nashville Mayor-elect Freddie O'Connell got his start in transportation advocacy, then politics, after his car broke down and he started riding the bus. (Axios)
  • The Los Angeles suburb of Pico Rivera is pitching a 26-mile bus rapid transit line to connect a massive downtown development to regional rail. (Urbanize LA)
  • The L.A. Metro is expanding priority bus lanes in West Hollywood. (CBS News)
  • Sound Transit's Tacoma streetcar opened for business last weekend. (Seattle Times)
  • Memphis is the fourth-deadliest city for walking in the U.S., with 37 pedestrian deaths so far this year. (ABC 24)
  • A College of Charleston professor says the school has dropped its opposition to a bike lane near campus. (Post and Courier)
  • The South Florida city of Hollywood has plans for bike lanes and multi-use paths along two major streets. (Miami Herald)
  • Boulder has completed its first fully protected intersection. (Beat)
  • Arlington, Texas, is considering repealing a 2005 ban on motorized scooters. (KERA)
  • Capital Bikeshare usage hit an all-time high in Alexandria last July. (ALX)
  • Cincinnati's streetcar also continues to break ridership records as it enters its eighth year. (Local 12)
  • A Colorado cop who let a handcuffed suspect get hit by a train was sentenced to probation and community service. (Denver Post)
  • Drivers have figured out a San Francisco center bike lane about as well as you'd expect. (Momentum Mag)

