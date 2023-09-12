Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines Need to Slim Down

"Rolling SUV fatsos" should be heavily taxed so North American cities become more like Paris, with its tiny cars and human-powered delivery vehicles, according to The Globe and Mail.

12:01 AM EDT on September 12, 2023

WMRapids, CC|

The Ford F-150 Lightning weighs 6,015 pounds.

  • Ginormous electric vehicles are wasting resources and wrecking roads, and if drivers want one they ought to be taxed out the wazoo, writes a Globe and Mail columnist.
  • Every town should be like Portland and organize bike rides to school. (Bike Mag)
  • Amtrak is going to court to try to wrest control of D.C.'s Union Station away from its private owner so the train station can be modernized. (Washington Post)
  • To succeed, congestion pricing has to be paired with street overhauls to make room for other modes of transportation like e-bikes and mopeds, according to former NYC transportation commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan. (Curbed)
  • The Federal Transit Administration is contributing $2 billion to Chicago's Red Line extension. (Tribune, Streetsblog CHI)
  • Pittsburgh Regional Transit is still relying on federal COVID funding to stay afloat. (Post-Gazette)
  • Los Angeles drivers are having a hard time dealing with new back-in parking on Ventura Boulevard. It's safer for cyclists, though, who are less likely to get doored. (L.A. Times)
  • The L.A. Metro has increased frequency on two subway lines. (Daily News)
  • Kansas City is installing sidewalks made from recycled rubber that are less likely to be damaged by tree roots. (Star)
  • Tempe is building a bridge over a railroad that divides a bike and pedestrian corridor. (Signal AZ)
  • Cartoonist Roz Chast talks about how she hated living in the suburbs because she hates driving. (New York Times)
  • No, President Biden didn't call Pete Buttigieg "Secretary Booty Juice." (Snopes)

