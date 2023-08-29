Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines Want to Walk the Friendly Ground

The U.S. has gotten really good at eliminating commercial jet crashes. What if we paid the same rigorous attention when it came to saving the lives of the 40,000-plus people who die on U.S. roads each year?

12:20 AM EDT on August 29, 2023

Flying the friendly skies.

  • If only the U.S. put as much effort into making streets as safe as commercial air travel. (Vox)
  • Despite President Biden's supposed "green agenda," U.S. oil production is at an all-time high. (Politico)
  • Instead of, say, high-speed rail, the U.S. is creating a network of electric vehicle charges for cross-country road trips. (Bloomberg)
  • Fighting over shared EV chargers in cities is going to make the parking situation even uglier. (The Atlantic)
  • More than 160 car models are too big to fit in a standard UK parking space, up from 129 four years ago. (The Guardian)
  • Two Idaho tuning shops were fined a paltry $1 million combined for selling thousands of illegal emissions control bypassing kits to coal-rolling drivers. (Jalopnik)
  • In Nashville — where a transit referendum went down in flames five years ago — both candidates for mayor say they're committed to trying again. (WPLN)
  • Sacramento's mayor unveiled a $10 billion, 40-year ballot initiative to tackle transportation, housing and climate change. (Courthouse News)
  • Without federal help, the hope of reignited a failed Research Triangle light rail line has morphed into regional bus rapid transit. (Raleigh News & Observer)
  • A Colorado bill would establish a universal statewide transit pass similar to ski passes that work at multiple resorts. (Newsline)
  • During the slow process of building out Austin's transit system, leaders are looking to bikeshare to get people out of their cars. (Monitor)
  • Houston is working on new bus shelters with solar-powered fans to keep waiting riders cool. (Chronicle)
  • A California entrepreneur has devised a bike-lane sweeper that's pulled by a bike. (Bike Portland)

