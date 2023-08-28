Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines Come From the Land Down Under

As relatively sparsely populated nations that also don't have centralized transportation policies, the U.S. and Australia have a lot in common. So why do Aussies drive half as much as Americans?

12:16 AM EDT on August 28, 2023

pytomelon87|

Trains in Queensland.

  • Geography is often cited as a reason why Americans don't embrace transit. But in Australia — which is even more spread out than the U.S. — people drive much less. One reason is Australia's cities are denser; another is its provinces don't restrict gas-tax spending to roads. (Transportation for America)
  • Bikeshare and e-scooter ridership has fully recovered from the pandemic. (Government Technology)
  • Uber's goal of going all-electric may have as much to do with its dream of driverless cars as it does meeting climate goals. (CNBC)
  • Commuters were largely unaffected by the I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia because they worked from home, found other routes or switched modes. (Washington Post)
  • Seattle residents overwhelmingly support ambitious changes to transportation, but does the city have the political will to follow through? (The Urbanist)
  • The Houston Metro approved a route for a planned bus rapid transit extension to Gulfton. (Chronicle)
  • Washington, D.C.'s Vision Zero efforts are hampered by the city throwing up roadblocks in front of neighborhood traffic-calming projects. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • An Albuquerque architect has proposed a seven-mile rails-to-trails project connecting various downtown landmarks. (Arch Daily)
  • Meeting with disgruntled riders, Memphis Area Transit Authority officials blamed service cuts on a lack of funding and employees. (WREG)
  • A Texas teen arrested for "walking while Black" spurred lawmakers to pass a law allowing people to walk in the road when sidewalks are impassable, such as after ice storms. (Texas Tribune)
  • A parking garage collapsed at a Cleveland apartment complex, injuring two people. (Plain Dealer)
  • Like in many cities, biking exploded in Manila during the pandemic. But with the city cutting funding for active transportation, will the boom persist? (Grist)
  • Momentum showcases the world's most awe-inspiring bike infrastructure.

