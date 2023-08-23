Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Think Smaller Is Better
American drivers need to break their addiction to ever-bigger trucks and SUVs. But automakers don't give them much of a choice.
STUDY: Advanced Vehicle Tech Could Help Prevent 250,000 Traffic Deaths Over 30 Years — But It’s Not a ‘Silver Bullet’
And no, we're not talking about "fully autonomous vehicles."
Grocery Delivery May Not Reduce Driving As Proponents Claim, Data Show
Is grocery delivery a "sustainable practice, or congestion generator and environmental burden?" a new paper asks.
Tuesday’s Headlines Carry a Big Stick
That's the advice climate scientists have for cities that want to get people out of their cars. Carrots aren't enough.
America Needs to Stop Building Schools Next to Highways
“We have determined that at a certain age, you can make some decisions and take some risks to your health. But a six-year-old or a seven-year-old does not have that opportunity."