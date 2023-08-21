Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Pay the Price
Electric vehicles certainly aren't the be-all end-all, but if they're even going to serve as a transition away from fossil fuels, shouldn't states stop taxing them so much?
How a New Program is Helping Small Cities Transform Their Transportation Systems
"We don’t want the infrastructure law to compound our geographic inequalities. We wanted it to be an equalizing moment," said James Anderson of Bloomberg Philanthropies.
Can California’s High Speed Rail Be Built Faster?
The answer is yes, with stronger cooperation and buy-in from state and federal leaders.
Friday’s Headlines Are Short on Cash
In most of the U.S., a car is a necessity for getting to school, work or the doctor, but the cost is getting more and more unaffordable.
Talking Headways Podcast: Do It for the Neighborhood Part II
It's the second part of our conversation about community input and how officials respond to unforeseen outcomes.