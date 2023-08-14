Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are Shocked

Not really — the bus manufacturing business seems pretty precarious in general, but it certaubk t doesn't bode well for the conversion from diesel if companies like Proterra are going out of business.

12:01 AM EDT on August 14, 2023

Eric Wheeler, Metro Transit, CC
  • Just as the Biden administration is pouring billions of dollars into electric buses, one major manufacturer was pushed into bankruptcy by supply chain problems and demands for customized buses, leaving transit agencies with just three or four domestically-produced options for purchasing low- and no-emission vehicles. (Washington Post)
  • Transit agencies should refocus in the post-pandemic era on serving riders making all kinds of trips, rather than mainly transporting workers between their homes and offices, according to a new Brookings Institute report.
  • One reason that transit ridership is in decline is that some agencies continue to act as if they're if in an age of austerity when the economy is actually booming. (The Discourse Lounge)
  • Golf carts aren't just for country clubs anymore. (Electrek)
  • Philadelphia is being overwhelmed by cars, and incoming Mayor Cherelle Parker should follow Boston's lead by boosting funding for transit and bike lanes. (Citizen)
  • Baltimore residents are fighting against bike lanes on Gwynns Falls Parkway (CBS News), No wonder the city is behind on its pledge to add 77 miles of protected bike lanes (Banner).
  • Traffic deaths were down slightly in Houston last year, but drivers still killed 323 people and injured another 1,600. (Houston Public Media)
  • Twin Cities staffers unveiled a proposed route for the Blue Line light rail extension. (Star Tribune)
  • Knoxville announced a Vision Zero goal to end traffic deaths by 2040. (WBIR)
  • The Tampa streetcar set a monthly record for ridership in July at more than 164,000. (That's So Tampa)
  • This golden retriever that failed to foil a San Diego bike thief may not be much of a guard dog, but he is still a very good boy in our book. (Bicycling)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Bicycling

Could Building Bike Lanes Become America’s Next Big Infrastructure Project?

Bike lanes and trails aren't just small, local projects; they're key components of a national effort to end climate change. A new advocacy tool seeks to get Americans to treat them as such.

August 14, 2023
Streetsblog New York CityDelivery

NYC Moves to Allow Wider Cargo Bikes; Is a Delivery Revolution Next?

The Department of Transportation is moving forward with new rules that would allow the use of wider, pedal-assist electric cargo bikes — a move that could get thousands of trucks off the road ... including some of DOT's own.

August 14, 2023
Streetsblog Los Angelespedestrians

LAPD Traffic Safety PSA Scolds Pedestrian for Getting Hit by Red Light Runner

It’s National Traffic Safety Awareness Month! Which apparently means it’s time for LAPD – one of the lead implementing agencies for L.A.’s Vision Zero program – to recycle last year’s misguided pedestrian safety PSA.

August 12, 2023
Streetsblog New York CityAutomated Enforcement

‘Wire’ Creator (and NYC Camera Foe) David Simon Has Received 16 School Zone Speeding Tickets in His Beloved Baltimore

They say that those who can't, teach. But David Simon's record of recidivist reckless driving suggests that those who write about crime commit them, too.

August 11, 2023
See all posts