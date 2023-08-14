Monday’s Headlines Are Shocked
Not really — the bus manufacturing business seems pretty precarious in general, but it certaubk t doesn't bode well for the conversion from diesel if companies like Proterra are going out of business.
More from Streetsblog USA
Could Building Bike Lanes Become America’s Next Big Infrastructure Project?
Bike lanes and trails aren't just small, local projects; they're key components of a national effort to end climate change. A new advocacy tool seeks to get Americans to treat them as such.
NYC Moves to Allow Wider Cargo Bikes; Is a Delivery Revolution Next?
The Department of Transportation is moving forward with new rules that would allow the use of wider, pedal-assist electric cargo bikes — a move that could get thousands of trucks off the road ... including some of DOT's own.
LAPD Traffic Safety PSA Scolds Pedestrian for Getting Hit by Red Light Runner
It’s National Traffic Safety Awareness Month! Which apparently means it’s time for LAPD – one of the lead implementing agencies for L.A.’s Vision Zero program – to recycle last year’s misguided pedestrian safety PSA.
‘Wire’ Creator (and NYC Camera Foe) David Simon Has Received 16 School Zone Speeding Tickets in His Beloved Baltimore
They say that those who can't, teach. But David Simon's record of recidivist reckless driving suggests that those who write about crime commit them, too.