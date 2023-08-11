Sharing Is Caring for Friday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Lyft is selling off its bikeshares, but who is going to want to get involved in such a difficult business?
New Federal Report Finds Most U.S. Communities Are Clueless About Their Transport Emissions
The Biden Administration set a goal to get America to net zero by 2050. But when it comes to U.S. transportation, most American communities have no idea where they're even starting from.
Transit Master Class: Learning from Switzerland
A delegation of advocates and Bay Area transit officials spent a week in Switzerland learning how one of the world's best transit and rail systems works. Here's a taste of what they learned.
Talking Headways Podcast: Do It for the Neighborhood — Part I
Let's talk about community engagement that actually works.
Twin Cities Advocates Split Over What’s Possible for Their Downtown Highway
Advocates in the Twin Cities agree that I-94 devastated Black communities. But they don't agree on what can — and should — be done about it.