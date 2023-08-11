Skip to Content
Sharing Is Caring for Friday’s Headlines

Lyft is selling off its bikeshares, but who is going to want to get involved in such a difficult business?

12:16 AM EDT on August 11, 2023

  • Turns out that Lyft buying bikeshares was just a scheme to get more people to use its ridehailing app. Now Lyft wants out of the business, and it could be a death knell for bikeshares in numerous cities. (Slate)
  • An Amtrak survey found that the vast majority of Americans support strong passenger rail service. (Trains)
  • From big cities like Los Angeles to smaller systems in the Midwest, transit agencies are adopting fare-capping as a way to make transit easier and cheaper to use. (Government Technology)
  • Will cities throw up their hands and surrender to driverless vehicles? (The Atlantic; paywall)
  • The U.S. DOT is offering $13 million in grants for transit-oriented development planning. (CleanTechnica)
  • A California nonprofit is turning parking lots into tiny houses for the homeless. (Fast Company)
  • The quick repair of I-95 in Philadelphia proves that government can be nimble when it wants to. (Governing)
  • The D.C. Metro's complicated structure and many partner jurisdictions make it too subsceptible to the whims of politics. (Railway Age)
  • A high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas was thought dead, but looks like Amtrak is bringing it back to life.
  • Portland and surrounding communities are trying to encourage more housing without considering how people will get from here to there — by car, in most cases, because there are no other options. (Bike Portland)
  • Cincinnati has some of the worst bike infrastructure in the U.S., but new projects are on the way. (Enquirer)
  • Everyone in Cleveland wants Market Street closed to cars for good after a successful 2019 pilot project. So why hasn't it happened yet? (Scene)
  • Michigan is the latest state to consider switching from gas taxes to a miles-driven charge to fund transportation. (Bridge Michigan)
  • Atlanta transit workers will get a raise under a new three-year union contract. (AJC)
  • Charleston cyclists want the city to stick to a plan for protected bike lanes on Lower King Street. (Post and Courier)
  • When Salt Lake City workers uncovered a buried streetcar line, it illustrated what the city had lost and what it could become. (City Weekly)
  • A hole in a New York City sidewalk has gotten so bad that people can see the subway underneath. (NY Post)

