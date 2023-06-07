Wednesday’s Headlines Brace for Impact

New EVs range from huge to gargantuan, underscoring how little regard both politicians and automakers have for anyone caught outside one of these tank-like vehicles that supposedly will save the environment. (The Atlantic)
Cities — in particular transit agencies — are running out of money, and there’s no easy solution. (Slate)
Uber is apparently playing both sides of the New York City congestion pricing debate. (Vice)
Traffic deaths have surpassed pre-pandemic levels despite a Vision Zero program in Austin (Monitor). But state-owned roads where the city can’t make improvements are to blame for the uptick (Smart Cities Dive).
Oregonian columnists make the case for constructing a new I-5 bridge over the Columbia River now.
Honolulu cyclists have lots of ideas for making streets safer, but is the city listening? (Civil Beat)
Arizona Republicans are apparently ready to forgo billions of dollars in funding for transit and highways alike just to stop Phoenix from building any more light rail. (Republic)
The D.C. Metro is offering half-price fares for riders who qualify for SNAP. (Washington Post)
Milwaukee’s first bus rapid transit line is open for business. (Urban Milwaukee)
A Denver mom whose young daughter was killed while riding a bike is pushing for safer streets. (Denverite)
Washington, D.C.’s Capital Bikeshare had a record high 428,000 rides in May. (DCist)
Black San Diego residents are four times as likely as whites to be stopped by police while walking or biking. (KPBS)
