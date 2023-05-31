Wednesday’s Headlines Bike More Often

Bikeshares encourage people to bike more often — and some for the first time, a new study found. ( Cycling Industry News )

Spending on bikes and bike accessories rose even higher during the pandemic than anyone suspected: 620 percent between 2020 and 2023, with more than 30 million Americans taking up two-wheelers. ( Bicycling )

If employees were allowed to cash out their parking benefits, many would stop driving to work. ( Planetizen )

As with just about anything, it seems, artificial intelligence could either optimize transit or exacerbate existing biases. ( Smart Cities Dive )

Bus and bike lanes are comparable to building urban freeways that destroy neighborhoods? Really ? ( Vice )

San Francisco transit agency Muni could cut 20 bus lines this summer without additional state funding. ( Chronicle )

Seattle’s Federal Way light rail extension has been delayed by the need to build elevated tracks over wetlands. ( KIRO )

Sixty-five years ago today, a court order desegregating New Orleans streetcars took effect. ( Gambit )

MAGA Republicans will pay a price at the ballot box if they try to obstruct a Phoenix tax for light rail expansion. ( Arizona Republic )

The Federal Transit Administration rejected the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s plan to improve track safety for workers, saying it would take too long. ( CBS News )

The Dallas city council signed off on the Texas DOT’s plan to put elevated I-345 in a trench, killing any chance of demolishing it entirely. ( D Magazine )

The Philadelphia Parking Authority’s new bike patrol officers issued tickets to more than 300 drivers blocking bike lanes in their first month of operation. ( Audacity )

France has a 2 billion euro plan to double the country’s bike lane network by 2030. ( Fortune )