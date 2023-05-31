Wednesday’s Headlines Bike More Often

Image: Patrick Leitner, CC
Image: Patrick Leitner, CC
  • Bikeshares encourage people to bike more often — and some for the first time, a new study found. (Cycling Industry News)
  • Spending on bikes and bike accessories rose even higher during the pandemic than anyone suspected: 620 percent between 2020 and 2023, with more than 30 million Americans taking up two-wheelers. (Bicycling)
  • If employees were allowed to cash out their parking benefits, many would stop driving to work. (Planetizen)
  • As with just about anything, it seems, artificial intelligence could either optimize transit or exacerbate existing biases. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Bus and bike lanes are comparable to building urban freeways that destroy neighborhoods? Really? (Vice)
  • San Francisco transit agency Muni could cut 20 bus lines this summer without additional state funding. (Chronicle)
  • Seattle’s Federal Way light rail extension has been delayed by the need to build elevated tracks over wetlands. (KIRO)
  • Sixty-five years ago today, a court order desegregating New Orleans streetcars took effect. (Gambit)
  • MAGA Republicans will pay a price at the ballot box if they try to obstruct a Phoenix tax for light rail expansion. (Arizona Republic)
  • The Federal Transit Administration rejected the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s plan to improve track safety for workers, saying it would take too long. (CBS News)
  • The Dallas city council signed off on the Texas DOT’s plan to put elevated I-345 in a trench, killing any chance of demolishing it entirely. (D Magazine)
  • The Philadelphia Parking Authority’s new bike patrol officers issued tickets to more than 300 drivers blocking bike lanes in their first month of operation. (Audacity)
  • France has a 2 billion euro plan to double the country’s bike lane network by 2030. (Fortune)
  • Amsterdam has cars so small, they’re allowed to ride in bike lanes. (City Lab)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Would Taxing Bikes Solve the Infrastructure Problem?

By Angie Schmitt |
Around the Network today: Would a tax on bikes and cycling equipment lead to a dramatic increase in infrastructure spending? Photo: Bike Europe A Tax on Bikes, Deft Political Move?: Would you support a tax on bikes if it provided infrastructure that made your ride safer and more pleasant? Network blog Straight Outta Suburbia says […]