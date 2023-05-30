Tuesday’s Headlines Get Back to the Grind

Photo: John Alvin Merin, CC
  • Federal regulators are proposing a new pass/fail test for vehicles’ pedestrian safety — which sounds like a good idea, except vehicles that fail the test could still get a five-star safety rating. (Route Fifty)
  • Ford’s CEO is absolutely right that EV batteries are way too big and heavy, even if he cares more about costs than pedestrian safety or environmental devastation. (The Verge)
  • Male cyclists in the U.S. outnumber women two-to-one, but federal funding for bike safety is now available to help fix the imbalance. (City Lab)
  • Momentum Mag has its second edition of the world’s worst bike lanes, includes ones running right down the middle of highways or blocked by trees.
  • The L.A. Metro’s new Regional Connector subway will shave 20 minutes off commuters’ cross-city travel time by eliminating transfers. (Los Angeles Times)
  • Major transit projects in Atlanta and DeKalb and Clayton counties are advancing. (AJC)
  • The Washington, D.C. city council held a six-hour hearing on dangerous driving and traffic enforcement last week. (DCist)
  • Charlotte and its suburbs are feuding over control of the region’s transit system. (WFAE)
  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz vetoed a bill boosting pay and benefits for Uber and Lyft drivers. (Ars Technica)
  • The transportation budget Walz did sign includes $200 million for express rail between Duluth and the Twin Cities. (Duluth News Tribune)
  • A bill to eliminate paper temp tags has passed the Texas Senate, which will make Streetsblog NYC happy. (NBC5)
  • A 97-unit apartment building with no parking has been proposed in St. Petersburg. (St. Pete Rising)
  • Construction on a Tulsa bus rapid transit line has been delayed due to a $15 million shortfall. (World)
  • A parking lot expansion will close two popular Washington state nature trails this summer. (Seattle Times)
  • A treasure trove of long-neglected vintage streetcars is headed for the scrap heap. (The Drive)
  • The Stranger reminds us not to hog the sidewalk.

