Tuesday’s Headlines Get Back to the Grind

Federal regulators are proposing a new pass/fail test for vehicles’ pedestrian safety — which sounds like a good idea, except vehicles that fail the test could still get a five-star safety rating. (Route Fifty)
Ford’s CEO is absolutely right that EV batteries are way too big and heavy, even if he cares more about costs than pedestrian safety or environmental devastation. (The Verge)
Male cyclists in the U.S. outnumber women two-to-one, but federal funding for bike safety is now available to help fix the imbalance. (City Lab)
Momentum Mag has its second edition of the world’s worst bike lanes, includes ones running right down the middle of highways or blocked by trees.
The L.A. Metro’s new Regional Connector subway will shave 20 minutes off commuters’ cross-city travel time by eliminating transfers. (Los Angeles Times)
Major transit projects in Atlanta and DeKalb and Clayton counties are advancing. (AJC)
The Washington, D.C. city council held a six-hour hearing on dangerous driving and traffic enforcement last week. (DCist)
Charlotte and its suburbs are feuding over control of the region’s transit system. (WFAE)
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz vetoed a bill boosting pay and benefits for Uber and Lyft drivers. (Ars Technica)
The transportation budget Walz did sign includes $200 million for express rail between Duluth and the Twin Cities. (Duluth News Tribune)
A coalition of transportation safety and consumer groups is urging Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to push for laws aimed at decreasing the pedestrian death toll on America's roadways, which reached a 30-year high of 6,590 last year.