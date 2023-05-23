Tuesday’s Headlines Want a Do-Over

Too many roads look like this. Photo: Google Maps
  • A hundred years of designing roads for the sole purpose of moving cars quickly has created a deadly and dysfunctional status quo in the suburbs. (New York Times)
  • With pedestrian deaths at an all-time high, residents all over the country are urging cities to focus less on car culture and start spending more on safety. (Associated Press)
  • A new federal policy requires recipients of highway safety funding to spend at least 15 percent of it on preventing cyclist and pedestrian deaths. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Austin’s future light rail system is under threat because Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton thinks Project Connect’s funding mechanism is illegal. (American-Statesman)
  • D.C. Metro buses face the possibility of a death spiral if they go fare-free as city tax revenue starts to decline. (Washington Post)
  • In contrast, Portland’s TriMet is set to vote this week on its first fare increase since 2012. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is asking for federal aid on an ambitious 107-mile passenger rail network. (Star)
  • Some believe redesigning Milwaukee streets isn’t enough to change behavior after reckless drivers killed six people and injured six more last weekend. (Journal-Sentinel)
  • The Minnesota Senate passed a minimum-wage bill for Uber and Lyft drivers, sending it to Gov. Tim Walz, who’s been noncommittal. (Reformer)
  • Philadelphia’s first protected bike lane is coming to Market Street. (Billy Penn)
  • It took more than decade for a Pennsylvania mother to get a sidewalk built on the street where a driver killed her son in 2012. (Fox 29)
  • Twitter is dunking on Los Angeles’ “La Sombrita” bus shelters, but they’re neither as bad as the internet thinks nor as good as city officials claim. (Streetsblog LA)
  • Instant karma got this Oakland road-rage driver who went on a racist rant while driving down the freeway. (Jalopnik)
  • Mobile residents had the opportunity to take a bike tour last weekend of Underground Railroad stops. (Fox 10)

Phoenix Trying to Get a Handle on Pedestrian Deaths

By Angie Schmitt |
Being a pedestrian in Phoenix is dangerous business. This is a place that comes by its reputation as a car-friendly city honestly. Phoenix pedestrians account for just 2 percent of collisions, but 42 percent of fatalities. That’s the fourth-highest share of overall traffic deaths in the country, behind three cities with much more walking — […]
This stretch of North Grand Boulevard in St. Louis, MO, was ranked among the most dangerous corridors in the country for walkers. Image: Mission STL

The Most Dangerous Roads in America for Walkers

By Kea Wilson |
Three quarters of the most fatal roads in America for pedestrians are located in low-income neighborhoods, a new study finds — and they overwhelmingly share a handful of notoriously dangerous design characteristics that communities can and must eliminate on any corridor where residents are expected to walk. 