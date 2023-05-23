Tuesday’s Headlines Want a Do-Over

A surprising 17 percent of U.S. pedestrian deaths last year happened on roads where people theoretically should never be walking — and that troubling finding should prompt a conversation about why so many of them are doing it anyway.
Being a pedestrian in Phoenix is dangerous business. This is a place that comes by its reputation as a car-friendly city honestly. Phoenix pedestrians account for just 2 percent of collisions, but 42 percent of fatalities. That’s the fourth-highest share of overall traffic deaths in the country, behind three cities with much more walking — […]
The decade-long pedestrian death crisis has worsened, with a double-digit percentage increase in deaths caused by U.S. drivers — and experts are blaming it on speeding, distracted driving, larger vehicles and roads that prioritize car drivers over everyone else.
Three quarters of the most fatal roads in America for pedestrians are located in low-income neighborhoods, a new study finds — and they overwhelmingly share a handful of notoriously dangerous design characteristics that communities can and must eliminate on any corridor where residents are expected to walk.