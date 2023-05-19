Friday’s Headlines Are Now Swifties

Credit: Eva Renaldi/Wikimedia Commons
Credit: Eva Renaldi/Wikimedia Commons
  • Transit agencies across the country are getting a boost from an unlikely source: Taylor Swift. Can they turn concertgoers into regular riders? (Governing)
  • Repurposing parking could help curb the climate crisis, according to “Paved Paradise” author Henry Grabar. (Next City)
  • The electric vehicle industry is pretty much totally dependent on China. (New York Times)
  • After 15 years, ride-hailing and delivery companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash still aren’t profitable. (CTech)
  • With fewer people commuting to the office, big-city transit agencies like New York’s are focusing more on off-peak riders. (Curbed)
  • Boston’s commuter rail ridership is starting to tick back up, thanks to improved on-time performance. (Commonwealth)
  • Miami-Dade transit carried more people in March than any month since October 2019, well before the pandemic started. (Miami Today)
  • A South Georgia sheriff reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on a racial discrimination complaint stemming from deputies stopping a bus full of Black college athletes. (USA Today)
  • Atlanta’s budget is bigger than ever, but Mayor Andre Dickens is proposing cutting $7 million from transportation. (Civic Circle)
  • Suburban Cobb County is extending the Silver Comet bike trail to connect to the Atlanta Beltline. (AJC)
  • The Oregon DOT’s contradictory claims on tolling the Rose Quarter freeway could delay or scuttle the project. (City Observatory)
  • BikeHouston is honoring outgoing Mayor Sylvester Turner and lobbying candidates to continue his policies at a bike summit next week. (Houston Public Media)
  • Oklahoma cyclists can now get their kicks on Route 66, too. (Lonely Planet)
  • A Washington, D.C. resident went viral for pulling up on his bike and mocking white supremacists at a rally. (DCist)
  • Look how proud Deion Sanders is of his absurdly huge child-smashing truck. (Defector)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Why the House Transportation Bill Hits Bus Riders Especially Hard

By Ben Goldman |
When the House Ways and Means Committee voted to divert all gas tax revenue away from transit projects, severing transit’s only dedicated source of federal funds, they were essentially throwing transit riders under the bus. While the House’s official stance is that their proposal still somehow guarantees funding for transit, it really does anything but. “It’s […]

Seattle Transit Agencies Move Toward Mobile Ticketing

By Angie Schmitt |
We have the technology to make transit fare payment faster and more convenient. Agencies around the world are making progress on fare collection innovations that improve riders' experience -- with benefits like shorter trip times, getting more transit trips for your buck, and demystifying the process of buying a fare for new riders.

No, Uber’s Not Going to Replace Buses, But It Can Complement Them

By Angie Schmitt |
Not a day goes by without a raft of stories about “new mobility” providers — ride-hailing companies like Uber or car-share services like Car2Go that have tapped into recent technological advances to provide new ways to get around. In a new report, “Private Mobility, Public Interest” [PDF], TransitCenter deflates some of the hype surrounding these services while laying out […]