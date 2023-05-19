Friday’s Headlines Are Now Swifties

Transit agencies across the country are getting a boost from an unlikely source: Taylor Swift. Can they turn concertgoers into regular riders? (Governing)

Repurposing parking could help curb the climate crisis, according to “Paved Paradise” author Henry Grabar. ( Next City )

The electric vehicle industry is pretty much totally dependent on China. ( New York Times )

After 15 years, ride-hailing and delivery companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash still aren’t profitable. ( CTech )

With fewer people commuting to the office, big-city transit agencies like New York’s are focusing more on off-peak riders. ( Curbed )

Boston’s commuter rail ridership is starting to tick back up, thanks to improved on-time performance. ( Commonwealth )

Miami-Dade transit carried more people in March than any month since October 2019, well before the pandemic started. ( Miami Today )

A South Georgia sheriff reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on a racial discrimination complaint stemming from deputies stopping a bus full of Black college athletes. ( USA Today )

Atlanta’s budget is bigger than ever, but Mayor Andre Dickens is proposing cutting $7 million from transportation. ( Civic Circle )

Suburban Cobb County is extending the Silver Comet bike trail to connect to the Atlanta Beltline. ( AJC )

The Oregon DOT’s contradictory claims on tolling the Rose Quarter freeway could delay or scuttle the project. ( City Observatory )

BikeHouston is honoring outgoing Mayor Sylvester Turner and lobbying candidates to continue his policies at a bike summit next week. ( Houston Public Media )

Oklahoma cyclists can now get their kicks on Route 66, too. ( Lonely Planet )

A Washington, D.C. resident went viral for pulling up on his bike and mocking white supremacists at a rally. ( DCist )