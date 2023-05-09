Tuesday’s Headlines Eat the Rich

With the average price of a new car topping $48,000 and just two models available for under $20,000, car ownership is increasingly becoming a luxury for the rich. But automakers don’t mind, because they’re making higher profits by selling fewer but more expensive vehicles. (Washington Post)
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board slammed federal regulators for not doing enough to ensure that automated driving systems work. (CNN)
More than half of all fatal crashes in U.S. urban areas happen on state-owned roads, where local leaders have little authority to fix safety problems. (Streetsblog)
Play the world’s smallest violin for the parking industry, which is having to deal with flat or declining demand for car storage. (CNBC)
It won’t be implemented until next year, but the Biden administration has approved the nation’s first congestion pricing plan in New York City. (Politico)
Even though Culver City caved to car culture, other Los Angeles-area cities are keeping up the good fight. (L.A. Times)
As long as her granddaughter can remember, Tulsa resident JoAnn Carlson never drove a car. Even at age 80, Carlson would walk to work from her apartment near St. John’s hospital. She was walking home from dinner in December when she was struck by a speeding driver. The perpetrator never stopped. JoAnn, who suffered 27 […]
Uh, oh. Someone at the Ohio Department of Transportation has been making safety videos under the influence of who knows what. Check out this cheaply-produced rap video, starring Transformer Optimus Prime, warning kids to … (drum roll, please) … drive safely. Hey, ODOT, speeding is bad. But I have news for you: Kids don’t drive! […]
The vice presidential debate last night took an unexpected turn toward traffic safety, amid a lot of predictable chest-thumping about saving Detroit. After Vice President Joe Biden said what is by now a standard favorite in the administration repertoire — “Romney said, let Detroit go bankrupt” — Rep. Paul Ryan countered with this: “Mitt Romney’s a car […]