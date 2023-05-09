Tuesday’s Headlines Eat the Rich

You can't afford any of these. Photo: Zach Vessels, CC
  • With the average price of a new car topping $48,000 and just two models available for under $20,000, car ownership is increasingly becoming a luxury for the rich. But automakers don’t mind, because they’re making higher profits by selling fewer but more expensive vehicles. (Washington Post)
  • The head of the National Transportation Safety Board slammed federal regulators for not doing enough to ensure that automated driving systems work. (CNN)
  • More than half of all fatal crashes in U.S. urban areas happen on state-owned roads, where local leaders have little authority to fix safety problems. (Streetsblog)
  • Play the world’s smallest violin for the parking industry, which is having to deal with flat or declining demand for car storage. (CNBC)
  • It won’t be implemented until next year, but the Biden administration has approved the nation’s first congestion pricing plan in New York City. (Politico)
  • Even though Culver City caved to car culture, other Los Angeles-area cities are keeping up the good fight. (L.A. Times)
  • Denver’s popular e-bike rebates are going statewide. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • The contractor who’s building the Southwest light rail line in Minneapolis pushed back against a state audit, blaming the designers for delays and cost overruns. (Star Tribune)
  • A rift is opening up between the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority and the city council. (AJC)
  • Charlotte is one of the least walkable cities in the U.S. (WFAE)
  • Move PGH offers discounts in “equity zones” to ensure the bikeshare is accessible to all Pittsburgh residents, including those who can’t afford cars. (Government Technology)
  • To deter drivers, The Hague is instituting a 40-euro flat fee to park on certain streets, like near the beach. (The Guardian)

