Wednesday’s Headlines Are Inflated

Cities all over the country, like Atlanta, Philadelphia and Austin, are scaling back ambitious transit plans in the face of rising construction costs. (City Lab)
A study in London found that people who live in low-income neighborhoods have a higher risk of being killed in a crash. (Traffic Technology Today)
As vehicles get heavier and parking garages get older, it could lead to catastrophe. (Curbed)
The Chevy Bolt, one of just two electric sedans eligible for the federal EV tax credit, is being discontinued. (CNBC)
China’s largest electric automaker admitted that fully self-driving cars are “basically impossible.” (The Truth About Cars)
Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the hospital after suffering a serious injury when a pipe in a truckbed hit him while he was riding his bike on the side of the road (Block Club). We wish him a speedy recovery.
Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley introduced a $25 billion bill to help transit agencies go fare-free. (NBC Boston)
A western Massachusetts bikeshare is on hold because its parent company ran into financial problems. (Vermont Public)
The Washington state legislature has all but abandoned traffic safety bills as the death toll mounts. (The Urbanist)
Striping is underway for dedicated bike lanes in Milwaukee, and the new bus rapid transit line will open in June. (Urban Milwaukee)
Kansas City should go back to the future and restore its once-robust streetcar system. (KCUR)
California gave San Jose the last $46 million it needs to complete a light rail extension. (Mercury News)
Los Angeles traffic signals are timed to prioritize cars over cyclists and pedestrians. (L.A. Times)
The planned Omaha streetcar could cross over into Iowa. (3 News Now)
Phoenix painted a crosswalk the Suns’ colors of purple, orange and yellow to promote pedestrian safety. (Arizona Republic)
Canada is looking to the U.S. for ways to stem transit violence. (CBC)
Paul Lewis, policy director at the Eno Center for Transportation, discusses "Saving Time and Making Cents: A Blueprint for Building Transit Better" — about the differences between highway and transit capital projects and ways to create better governance and lower costs.
To meet its climate goals, Massachusetts will need to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles from the state’s roadways within the next 25 years. But the Commonwealth’s new decarbonization roadmap aims to accomplish this not with improvements to transit and safer streets, but with widespread subsidies for new electric vehicles. Massachusetts is home to many of the world’s […]
A map of the companies involved in the supply chain for U.S. transit buses. (Image: EDF) When Vice President Joe Biden visited Minnesota’s New Flyer bus company to tout the economic stimulus law’s $8.4 billion investment in transit, hopes were high for a boom in cleaner-burning vehicle production — which made for some bad press […]
The persistent myth that it just costs more to build train lines in the U.S. than it does abroad is mostly bunk, a new analysis finds — but costs quickly balloon when we start building them underground, for reasons that researchers can't yet fully explain.