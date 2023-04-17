Monday’s Headlines Are In the Money

  • The Federal Transit Administration distributed $14 billion in formula funding to transit agencies, up 28 percent under the Biden administration.
  • Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to testify before a House committee this week on the Biden administration’s proposed budget. (Transport Topics)
  • That glowing Wall Street Journal profile of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi where he moonlighted as a driver was just a PR stunt. (Slate)
  • The 3,000-mile East Coast Greenway is far from complete, but it’s already benefiting cities along its path. (Reasons to Be Cheerful)
  • California transit agencies are asking the state for $6 billion to forestall a fiscal cliff. The funding could come from highway construction. (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • People of color who ride bikes should be protected from police violence, in addition to drivers, by investing more in safe infrastructure, rather than relying on traffic enforcement. (CalBikes)
  • The San Diego police union is raising the alarm about rising traffic deaths. (Fox 5)
  • The mayors of Milwaukee, St. Louis and Knoxville are among the nine initial participants in the Mayors Institute on Pedestrian Safety. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • Washington could become the first state to grant Uber and Lyft drivers family and medical leave. (Tech Crunch)
  • Houston’s BCycle is raising rates and cutting more stations as residents await a Metro bikeshare takeover. (Houston Chronicle)
  • Reno put the brakes on one bike project but approved a study for another. (Gazette Journal)
  • Baton Rouge is upgrading a walking and biking path along the Mississippi River. (The Advocate)
  • The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority approved a controversial streetcar extension. (AJC)
  • Cincinnati’s streetcar no longer displays arrival times because they weren’t accurate to begin with. (City Beat)
  • A Michigan state trooper accused of beating a Saginaw man for jaywalking had numerous complaints filed against him before the 2022 incident. (MLive)
  • Syracuse is considering adding automated traffic enforcement cameras to school zones. (WRVO)
  • Des Moines is building an elevated bike lane to keep cyclists from being doored. (Axios)
  • Barcelona’s low-traffic superblocks aren’t just good for the environment — they’re also good for residents’ mental health. (Politico)

