Monday’s Headlines Are In the Money

Federal Transit Administration distributed $14 billion in formula funding to transit agencies, up 28 percent under the Biden administration. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to testify before a House committee this week on the Biden administration’s proposed budget. (
Transport Topics) That glowing Wall Street Journal profile of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi where he moonlighted as a driver was just a PR stunt. (
Slate) The 3,000-mile East Coast Greenway is far from complete, but it’s already benefiting cities along its path. (
Reasons to Be Cheerful) California transit agencies are asking the state for $6 billion to forestall a fiscal cliff. The funding could come from highway construction. (
San Francisco Chronicle) People of color who ride bikes should be protected from police violence, in addition to drivers, by investing more in safe infrastructure, rather than relying on traffic enforcement. (
CalBikes) The San Diego police union is raising the alarm about rising traffic deaths. (
Fox 5) The mayors of Milwaukee, St. Louis and Knoxville are among the nine initial participants in the Mayors Institute on Pedestrian Safety. (
Urban Milwaukee) Washington could become the first state to grant Uber and Lyft drivers family and medical leave. (
Tech Crunch) Houston’s BCycle is raising rates and cutting more stations as residents await a Metro bikeshare takeover. (
Houston Chronicle) Reno put the brakes on one bike project but approved a study for another. (
Gazette Journal) Baton Rouge is upgrading a walking and biking path along the Mississippi River. (
The Advocate) The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority approved a controversial streetcar extension. (
AJC) Cincinnati’s streetcar no longer displays arrival times because they weren’t accurate to begin with. (
City Beat) A Michigan state trooper accused of beating a Saginaw man for jaywalking had numerous complaints filed against him before the 2022 incident. (
MLive) Syracuse is considering adding automated traffic enforcement cameras to school zones. (
WRVO) Des Moines is building an elevated bike lane to keep cyclists from being doored. (
Axios) Barcelona’s low-traffic superblocks aren’t just good for the environment — they’re also good for residents’ mental health. (
Politico)