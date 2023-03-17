Friday’s Headlines Keep the Change

Path Path
An Open Streets event in Washington, DC. Source:
Ted Eytan via Creative Commons.
Cities all over the country closed streets to cars and opened them up to pedestrians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now they’re fighting over whether to make those changes permanent. (
Washington Post) From a too-small New York City tunnel to safety issues in Boston and Charlotte to traffic-choked Southern cities that rejected transit — and outrageous costs to fix it all — the U.S. transportation system is a dystopian hellscape. (
Vice) Good transit service is wasted without high-density zoning to match. (
Commercial Observer) More proof that induced demand is a real thing. (
Planetizen) A new mapping tool can help urban planners identify sidewalk gaps. (
MIT News) Used EV batteries can find new life hooked up to a solar power grid. (
Reasons to Be Cheerful) Chicago transit agencies are asking Illinois legislators for help with a looming $730 million budget deficit. (
Daily Herald) Boston’s fare-free transit pilot program is saving low-income riders significant money and making commutes easier. (
WGBH) Philadelphia is raising parking fines to $300 because drivers keep parking anywhere they like — even on sidewalks (
Inquirer). And Market Street is getting a red bus-only lane ( ABC 10). Chicago aldermen passed a Complete Streets ordinance, instituted automated traffic enforcement and introduced a bill for the city to take over sidewalk snow shoveling. (
Streetsblog Chicago) Seattle’s Sound Transit needs more decisiveness and less micromanaging, according to an advisory group. (
The Urbanist) An auditor’s report found problems with the management of the Southwest light rail line in Minneapolis. (
Minnesota Public Radio) All 42 Charlotte train cars need repairs after a derailment revealed problems with their axle bearings. (
Axios) Lyft is dropping Motivate as the maintenance contractor for Portland’s Biketown bike-share system. (
Bike Portland) Tampa is increasing streetcar frequency to once every 12 minutes. (
Creative Loafing) Salem, Oregon is looking to restore streetcar service that ended in the 1920s. (
Reporter)
Marketers say it grabs attention, but research shows consumers find it cringey when companies like Lyft intentionally misspell their names. ( ZME Science )