Friday’s Headlines Are Blinded by the Light

Credit: Ricardo Martinez Gonzalez via Pexels
  • Blinding headlights are just another reason why tall SUVs and pickup trucks are so dangerous (Streetsblog). This new video from Not Just Bikes enumerates all the other reasons.
  • President Biden’s proposed budget includes funding for rail safety and eliminates tax breaks for oil and gas companies. (Reuters)
  • With questions about hacking and technology’s ability to recognize humans, more than 80 percent of Americans are wary of autonomous vehicles, according to a new survey. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • A Florida bill would merge the transit agencies of metro Tampa’s two main counties, with the support of local officials. (WUSF)
  • A trans woman was attacked at a Minneapolis light rail station, but the suspects haven’t been charged with a hate crime. (Minnesota Public Radio)
  • A proposed Minnesota law would require Uber and Lyft to pay drivers a minimum wage and provide benefits. (Reformer)
  • Austin’s CapMetro received $65 million from the Federal Transit Administration to help pay for two high-frequency bus lines already under construction. (KUT)
  • Omaha officials revealed a route and more details about its proposed streetcar. (WOWT)
  • Denver’s East Colfax bus rapid transit line is entering its final design phase. (Axios)
  • Residents in rural Colorado, where most of the roads are, are mad they might lose funding under a state law giving greater priority to transit and environmentally friendly transportation projects. (Sun)
  • Is West Virginia ready for the growth the D.C. Metro’s Silver Line will bring? (Greater Greater Washington)
  • A Columbia, Missouri nonprofit held a “walk about” where volunteers toured sidewalks looking for spots the city should repair. (Missourian)
  • Detroit is now accepting applications for a $25 million sidewalk repair fund. (Detroit News)
  • A Dallas sophomore and aspiring urban planner became a safe-streets activists after the city removed a crosswalk near his school. (D Magazine)
  • Los Angeles may not be a safe place to walk, or even aesthetically pleasing from the sidewalk, but walking there is still a great way to get to know the city. (New York Times Magazine)

