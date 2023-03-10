Friday’s Headlines Are Blinded by the Light

Blinding headlights are just another reason why tall SUVs and pickup trucks are so dangerous (Streetsblog). This new video from Not Just Bikes enumerates all the other reasons.
President Biden’s proposed budget includes funding for rail safety and eliminates tax breaks for oil and gas companies. (Reuters)
With questions about hacking and technology’s ability to recognize humans, more than 80 percent of Americans are wary of autonomous vehicles, according to a new survey. (Smart Cities Dive)
A Florida bill would merge the transit agencies of metro Tampa’s two main counties, with the support of local officials. (WUSF)
A trans woman was attacked at a Minneapolis light rail station, but the suspects haven’t been charged with a hate crime. (Minnesota Public Radio)
A proposed Minnesota law would require Uber and Lyft to pay drivers a minimum wage and provide benefits. (Reformer)
Austin’s CapMetro received $65 million from the Federal Transit Administration to help pay for two high-frequency bus lines already under construction. (KUT)
Omaha officials revealed a route and more details about its proposed streetcar. (WOWT)
Denver’s East Colfax bus rapid transit line is entering its final design phase. (Axios)
Residents in rural Colorado, where most of the roads are, are mad they might lose funding under a state law giving greater priority to transit and environmentally friendly transportation projects. (Sun)
In the fiscal year just ended, the NYPD bought fewer new vehicles — and the fewest SUVs by percentage since the agency started shifting to the bigger, bulkier, more intimidating and more dangerous assault cars during the 2010s.
A secretive network of activists are deflating SUV tires in urban neighborhoods around the world to physically force their drivers to find less dangerous and polluting ways to get around — and in the process, they're prompting a conversation about the role of illegal direct action in the movement to end car dependence.